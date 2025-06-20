HK SOUL SHOWCASE - TRIPLE BILL is Coming To Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blue Ka Wing, Justyne Li and Panda Waack will present: HK Soul showcase - Triple Bill, PART OF THE HONG KONG SOUL SHOWCASE.

Three contemporary female choreographers navigate conflict, similarity, vulnerability and beauty. With a range of styles from contemporary, ballet, flamenco, street dance and waacking, three choreographers originally from Hong Kong take different approaches to navigate conflict, similarity, and vulnerability as strength. Each artist will present their original work, showcasing diverse styles and themes that reflect the vibrant cultural landscape of Hong Kong.

Re-Do Re-Do by Blue Ka Wing asks 'how can we create changes in repetition'? Exploring the contrasting but complementary ideas of repetition and change, it aims to create routine through a series of variations in the simple narrative of a family's coming-to-be. Blue Ka Wing is a Hong Kong choreographer who studied at The Place, London Contemporary Dance School, and presented Re-Do Re-Do in Korea and at The Place's Resolution festival earlier this year. Other works presented in the UK and Korea include The Neighbour and The Left Hander, and her dance films including God Limps and 9 have been shown at festivals across Asia and Europe.

Does My Body Represent My Whole Self by Justyne Li is a work of exploration and whispered secrets. Themes of expansion, inner conflict, and self-understanding weave through each fluid movement in a combination of ballet, street dance and tumbling. Loneliness and transformation pirouette together, displaying vulnerability as strength. Justyne Li is a former member of the Hong Kong Ballet and Tanz Graz (Austria), and was a soloist with Ballett des Stadttheater Bremerhaven (Germany). Her career as an independent choreographer spans more than 10 years and 10 countries, and she has been the recipient and nominee of multiple awards at the Hong Kong Dance Awards.

Beautiful Chaos is from Panda Waack, a Barcelona based choreographer who combines contemporary dance, flamenco and waacking. Beautiful Chaos tells the story of an emotional journey taken by Lau Sin Yi, the artist who portrays Panda Waack, as she tries to anchor herself in different cultural and social contexts through exploring the beauty of disorder and confusion. It aims to reflect on the origin, process and possible consequences of being in vulnerable positions. Panda Waack has been a pioneer in teaching and promoting Waacking in Hong Kong since 2005, first combining it with flamenco in 2017 at the Boiler Room dance workshop in Spain. She won the Red Bull Dance Your Style Hong Kong final in 2024, going on to represent Hong Kong in the world final in India.

Co-producer of Hong Kong Soul Andy Lo said, "I hope this triple bill gives the audience a fresh taste of Global-Hong Kong. What's exciting about it is not just the sheer range of dance styles - from waacking to flamenco, ballet to contemporary - but how each artist uses movement to tackle deeply personal and universal questions. There's a sense of dialogue between the works, what connects them is a shared sense of honesty and risk. It's a rare opportunity to see three distinct voices from Hong Kong dance culture in one performance- each rooted in tradition, but completely unafraid to break the mould."

Hong Kong Soul is a contemporary platform created by TS Crew to showcase the diversity and unique talents of Hong Kong artists, now in its third year. This year they present four shows: No Sugar No Milk (Prototyping) (Assembly George Square), HK Soul showcase - Triple Bill (Assembly @ Dance Base), Rock Hard - A Theatrical A Cappella Adventure (theSpaceUK) and Waves of Tradition: A New Horizon in Scottish-Chinese Music (theSpaceUK).

Performance Details

Running Time: 1hr | Suitable for ages 5+

Company information

Re-Do Re-Do

Choreographer Blue Ka Wing

Devising dancers: Hung Lai Kwan, Lo King San, Suen Nam, Carmen Yu

Music / sound designer Lawrence Lau

Lighting designer Vanessa Lee

Costume Designer Blue Ka Wing

Does My Body Represent My Whole Self

Choreographer Justyne Li

Soloist Sam Yuen

Lighting designer Lai Bie (premiere) / Lawmanray (re-run)

Beautiful Chaos

Choreographer Panda Waack

Soloist Lau Sin Yi

Comments