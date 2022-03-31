Grande Experiences' VAN GOGH ALIVE Celebrates Van Gogh's Birthday With Projections in Edinburgh

Van Gogh Alive, the multi-sensory smash-hit exhibition created and produced by Grande Experiences, is delighted to announce a series of dazzling projections that are appearing across Edinburgh in celebration of the legendary artist's birthday.

At 8pm each night kicking off on 30 March and running until Sunday 3rd April, Edinburgh residents can witness a timeless piece of Van Gogh art projected onto some of the city's most iconic locations, including Leith Library as it gets set to reopen, and Calton Hill's Nelson Monument. This unique and exciting event has been made possible through the support of Essential Edinburgh, City of Edinburgh Council and Tiger Bond.

Projections Locations and Dates

Thursday 31st March - The Playfair at Donaldson's

Friday 1st April - Nelson Monument on Calton Hill

Saturday 2nd April - Melville Monument, St Andrew Square

Sunday 3rd April - Leith Library

After lapping up these city-wide projections, audiences can immerse themselves in the full experience by attending the multi-sensory extravaganza, Van Gogh Alive at Edinburgh's Festival Square, running until 17 July. Since making its arrival in Edinburgh earlier this month, the experience has become one of the city's top cultural destinations, offering audiences the chance to experience the iconic work of Vincent Van Gogh like never before in a combination of sound, visuals and aromas within a spectacular 15,000 ft2 purpose-built Edinburgh venue.

Worried about COVID symptoms affecting your visit? Well, you can book with confidence because no one with symptoms or who has been asked to self-isolate should attend the exhibition. And with that in mind, we have updated our terms and conditions so that you have up to 48 hrs before your visit to return or exchange your tickets for these reasons. Tickets are available via our official trusted ticketing partner and member of The Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers, Red61.

