Gillian Gurganus Brings AND ALL THAT JAZZ! To Edinburgh Fringe

Fresh from preview performances in the U.S., New York-based comedian and triple threat Gillian Gurganus is set to make her UK debut at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe with her solo comedy show, And All That Jazz. The show runs 13–24 August at 14:25 at Just the Tonic at The Caves, Just Up The Stairs (Venue 88).

In this fast-paced 30-minute set, Gurganus explores the chaos and comedy of chasing her big break in show business—in all the wrong places. Packed with charm, sass, and self-deprecating humor, And All That Jazz might even include a surprise song or dance number, if the mood strikes.

Gurganus is a rising star in the U.S. comedy scene, best known as the creator and host of Messy Queens, a monthly comedic storytelling show held on 5th Avenue in NYC since 2021. Her fanbase has quickly grown, with many proudly calling themselves “Gillianaires”—a nod to her signature merch line.

And All That Jazz

By Gillian Gurganus

13–24 August 2025 at 14:25 (30 mins)

Just the Tonic at The Caves, Just Up The Stairs (Venue 88)

Tickets available at edinburgh.justthetonic.com, edfringe.com, at the venue box office, or from the Fringe Society at 180 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1QS.

