GWYNETH GOES SKIING and THE FIT PRINCE Stars Will Get Married on Stage at Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Linus Karp and Joseph Martin – the real-life couple behind ‘Gwyneth Goes Skiing, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story’ and’ The Fit Prince (Who Gets Switched On The Square In The Frosty Castle The Night Before [Insert Public Holiday Here])’ – are heading down the aisle – or rather, onto the Pleasance Grand stage – to get married live during the Edinburgh Fringe.

Yes, it’s really happening. On stage. With an audience of festivalgoers to witness a real legal wedding – live in the middle of the Edinburgh Fringe. In what is believed to be a Fringe first, Karp and Martin will say their vows in front of hundreds, joined by special guests, live performances, and a full dose of queer theatrical joy.

The couple – who co-founded Awkward Productions and have been together for ten years – believe this will be the first legal wedding with a paying audience in the festival’s 78-year history, and likely the first LGBTQ+ wedding to be staged as part of the official programme.

The ceremony takes place on the morning of Saturday 16 August – just hours before that afternoon’s performance of their brand-new show:

A camp, chaotic romcom set in the fictional kingdom of Swedonia, ‘The Fit Prince (Who Gets Switched On The Square In The Frosty Castle The Night Before [Insert Public Holiday Here])’ is a queer parody of the holiday movie genre – with Karp and Martin playing a prince in need of a spouse and the reluctant New York baker drafted in to make his wedding cake. It’s the first time the couple have played romantic leads opposite each other on stage – and now they’ll be getting married for real in the middle of the run.

Expect songs, readings, guest appearances and full queer spectacle – all packed into a gloriously Fergalicious Saturday morning hour.

Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story is also returning to this year’s Edinburgh Fringe for a short run (20–24 August), in which Linus plays Diana,, in which Linus plays Diana and Joseph voices Charles. They get married and divorced on stage – a sequence they've performed over 150 times. With The Fit Prince running daily, Diana back for a limited run, and a real-life wedding on 16 August, they’ll be tying the knot across stage and life in just about every way possible.

In a joint statement, Linus and Joseph said: “I do.”

Comments

Best Orchestrations - Live Standings Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending - 17% Steve Sidwell - Operation Mincemeat - 14% David Cullen, Andrew Lloyd Webber - Sunset Boulevard - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds