GWYNETH GOES SKIING and THE FIT PRINCE Stars Will Get Married on Stage at Edinburgh Fringe

The couple co-founded Awkward Productions and have been together for ten years.

By: May. 30, 2025
GWYNETH GOES SKIING and THE FIT PRINCE Stars Will Get Married on Stage at Edinburgh Fringe Image
Linus Karp and Joseph Martin – the real-life couple behind ‘Gwyneth Goes Skiing, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story’ and’ The Fit Prince (Who Gets Switched On The Square In The Frosty Castle The Night Before [Insert Public Holiday Here])’ – are heading down the aisle – or rather, onto the Pleasance Grand stage – to get married live during the Edinburgh Fringe.

Yes, it’s really happening. On stage. With an audience of festivalgoers to witness a real legal wedding – live in the middle of the Edinburgh Fringe. In what is believed to be a Fringe first, Karp and Martin will say their vows in front of hundreds, joined by special guests, live performances, and a full dose of queer theatrical joy.

The couple – who co-founded Awkward Productions and have been together for ten years – believe this will be the first legal wedding with a paying audience in the festival’s 78-year history, and likely the first LGBTQ+ wedding to be staged as part of the official programme.

The ceremony takes place on the morning of Saturday 16 August – just hours before that afternoon’s performance of their brand-new show:

A camp, chaotic romcom set in the fictional kingdom of Swedonia, ‘The Fit Prince (Who Gets Switched On The Square In The Frosty Castle The Night Before [Insert Public Holiday Here])’ is a queer parody of the holiday movie genre – with Karp and Martin playing a prince in need of a spouse and the reluctant New York baker drafted in to make his wedding cake. It’s the first time the couple have played romantic leads opposite each other on stage – and now they’ll be getting married for real in the middle of the run.

Expect songs, readings, guest appearances and full queer spectacle – all packed into a gloriously Fergalicious Saturday morning hour.

Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story is also returning to this year’s Edinburgh Fringe for a short run (20–24 August), in which Linus plays Diana,, in which Linus plays Diana and Joseph voices Charles. They get married and divorced on stage – a sequence they've performed over 150 times. With The Fit Prince running daily, Diana back for a limited run, and a real-life wedding on 16 August, they’ll be tying the knot across stage and life in just about every way possible.

 In a joint statement, Linus and Joseph said: “I do.”

