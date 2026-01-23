GRIDLOCK Comes to Glasgow's SWG3 Poetry Club

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Glasgow - SWG3’s Poetry Club presents Gridlock, a tense, intimate new drama about love, memory and the tiny choices that change everything. Performances take place on 25th & 26th February 2026 at The Poetry Club, SWG3, Glasgow.

About the show: Gridlock follows a couple stuck in traffic on the way to a therapy appointment; what begins as petty frustration quickly pulls them, and the audience, into a collection of flashbacks, confessions and long-buried fears as they try to decide whether their seven-year relationship can survive. The play moves between the close, claustrophobic present in the car and vivid memories that reveal how small hurts accumulate into larger questions about shared futures.

Creative team & cast Writer: Kathryn Mincer. Director: Dominique Mabille. Starring: Annika Foster and Gunnar Bjercke. Why you should see it This talented cast and crew have recently collaborated on many creative endeavours together, including their 48 Hours Scotland Festival Films, which received the Audience Award for ‘Best Film’ in Aberdeen, and getting a special mention in Glasgow.

Gridlock is a razor-sharp domestic portrait that asks how well we can know one another after years of small compromises. “Gridlock is a show about how the smallest moments can tell the largest truths - about love, fear and the work of staying with someone. We wanted to keep the audience right inside those fractured memories, so every choice feels urgent.” - Dominique Mabille, Director.

“Everyone who has been in a relationship that didn’t work out will relate to this on some level. It’s about the compromises that we make in a relationship, and how those compromises do not always work the way we planned.” - Kathryn Mincer, Writer.

It’s theatrical, immediate and emotionally candid - a perfect fit for the intimate atmosphere of The Poetry Club.

Performance details Dates: Wednesday 25th February & Thursday 26th February 2026 Venue: The Poetry Club at SWG3, 100 Eastvale Pl, Glasgow. Tickets & times: Available on Eventbrite - EventBrite Ticket Link

