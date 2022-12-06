Further Additions To Edinburgh's Hogmanay Celebrations

Further additions to Edinburgh's Hogmanay Programme including FREE New Year's Day Sprogmanay and First Footin' events

UniqueAssembly, organisers of Edinburgh's Hogmanay, today announced more events for the three-day Festival including the return of festival favourites the Candlelit Concert at St Giles' Cathedral and Sprogmanay, and introducing First Footin', a new free programme of live music performances taking place in venues across the Old and New Towns on New Year's Day. In addition to the three major live music concerts already announced (Night Afore Disco Party with Sophie Ellis-Bextor on 30 December, Concert in the Gardens with Pet Shop Boys and the world-famous Street Party and Midnight Moment on 31 December and the Final Fling headlined by Tide Lines on 1 January) the full Edinburgh's Hogmanay programme includes a series of free events for families and children.

UniqueAssembly said "We are thrilled to announce further additions to the 3-day Edinburgh's Hogmanay programme, providing a packed programme of free activities on New Year's Day and the return of some much-loved events. It has been wonderful to collaborate with so many local organisations, venues and artists to create new experiences for audiences to enjoy and explore around the city on New Year's Day."

On Saturday 31 December, the tranquil Candlelit Concert at St Giles' Cathedral provides a festive celebration featuring stunning music for brass, choir and organ. This year's concert features John Rutter's Gloria, CeciliaMcDowall's Christmastide Cantata A Winter's Night, and Parry's ever popular I was Glad sung by the Choir of St Giles' Cathedral directed by Michael Harris, with Jordan English on the organ, who are joined by the dazzling young brass ensemble Carnyx Brass.

Master of Music at St. Giles' Cathedral, Michael Harris, said "We are very pleased to once again welcome visitorsduring Edinburgh's Hogmanay, presenting a festive celebration of stunning music for brass, choir and organ in thewonderful candlelit setting of St Giles' Cathedral."

On New Year's Day, locals and visitors are encouraged to join a programme of free activities for all ages throughout the city centre. For younger and family audiences, Edinburgh's Sprogmanay returns to the National Museum of Scotland. This afternoon of fun for children of all ages is free and unticketed and families can drop in to enjoy a programme of live music, comedy, magic and arts and crafts in addition to the National Museum's galleries whichare packed with fascinating exhibits. The Sprogmanay Family Ceilidh with the Edinburgh Ceilidh Club takes place only a short walk from the museum at Assembly Roxy offering a free afternoon of ceilidh dancing in a fun, relaxed'have-a-go' environment suitable for all levels of experience. This is a great way to introduce kids to the joys ofceilidh dancing and music.

New for 2023 Edinburgh's Hogmanay introduces First Footin', an afternoon of free live music and performancetaking place across the Old and New Towns in some of Edinburgh's landmark attractions, incredible venues andindependent pubs including Cold Town House, Greyfriars Hall at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, Rose Theatre and The Auld Hundred in Rose Street, the Grassmarket's Black Bull and The Huxley in the West End. First Footin' audiencescan explore the city enjoying Hogmanay traditions of friendship, food and drink along with live music from artists from Edinburgh and across Scotland including singer-songwriter Callum Beattie, Roseanne Reid and many more.

Callum Beattie said "I can't wait to play in Edinburgh. We've had no shows there all year, and it's just such anhonour to be back in my home city. Myself and the band are all buzzing."

Jamie Napier, General Manager of Cold Town House, commented "We're delighted to be a part of the Programmeas an event partner. Hogmanay in Edinburgh is unparalleled across the world so to be a part of the programme ofevents is great for us. We're known for hosting fantastic parties and events throughout the year but this will beparticularly special as we sit alongside some of the most creative and fun venues the city has to offer; we're really looking forward to welcoming first footers through our doors!"

City of Edinburgh Council Leader Cammy Day said: "Edinburgh's Hogmanay truly remains the place to be to bring inthe bells and this year will be no exception. Our internationally acclaimed Hogmanay celebrations feature a Festival of Ceilidhs, family-friendly events in Sprogmanay and a Candlelit Concert at St Giles' Cathedral. We're also very excited to support First Footin' where audiences can enjoy an afternoon of live music in unique venues across thecity. So, whether you join the magic of the Night Afore Disco Party, spend your midnight moment at the world- famous Street Party or start the year enjoying some of the scores of Scottish musical talent in Final Fling or FirstFootin'- I hope you enjoy being part of it.

"Edinburgh's Hogmanay three-day programme has something for everyone and coupled with the famous fireworksdisplay, I'm sure this year's celebrations will yet again entertain thousands of people and get 2023 off to a spectacular start."

For those who looking to birl into 2023, Festival of Ceilidhs presents a series of exhilarating ceilidh evenings at the Assembly Roxy which are sure to get people moving with foot-stomping, boisterous fun. Countdown to Hogmanayon Friday 30 December welcomes the Alan Crookston Ceilidh Band, and on Saturday 31 December the Haggis Chasers Ceilidh Band featuring Craig Paton, an All-Scotland Accordion Champion, will have dancers' birling throughthe bells. The ceilidh series conclude on New Year's Day with the free Sprogmanay Family Ceilidh with the Edinburgh Ceilidh Club.

Edinburgh's Hogmanay is also helping locals and visitors discover other events taking place in and around the cityon New Year's Day, which are not part of the official Edinburgh's Hogmanay programme, including the New Year'sDay Triathlon at Holyrood Park, Scottish Chamber Orchestra's Viennese New Year Concert at the Usher Hall and for those who feel the need for a cold swim, the community-organised Portobello Dook. There is no official LoonyDook taking place as part of the Edinburgh's Hogmanay programme this year, but locals and visitors can enjoy community dips and dooks taking place in surrounding areas.

Full details of all events taking place over the three days of Edinburgh's Hogmanay, and tickets for the Countdownto Hogmanay Ceilidhs, the Candlelit Concert and all other ticketed events can be found at www.edinburghshogmanay.com. Premium and Enclosure tickets for Concert in the Gardens are sold out as are Premium Tickets for Night Afore Disco Party with Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Photo credit: Keith Valentine