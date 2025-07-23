FACILITY 111 Comes to Assembly Rooms, Front Room This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Facility 111 is a surreal new play/audio experience, written and performed live by Inge-Vera Lipsius in her Edinburgh Fringe debut. Taking place in complete darkness, it asks audiences to visualise poetic images in two different, but interconnected cities—one made of glass, another of sand. Through the guise of a sci-fi government experiment, the play asks: Are we ultimately less different from one another than we might think? Tackling themes of migration, women’s rights, and empathy, Facility 111 is a bold new approach in non-visual storytelling.

Facility 111 has its Edinburgh Previews at the Omnibus Theatre, Clapham, on July 20 and 23, 19:30. It had its first previews at the Old Red Lion and FUSE International Festival earlier this year. The piece was developed as part of the Edinburgh Lab at Soho Theatre, London.

Inge-Vera Lipsius is an American-Dutch director, writer, and performer. She has staged sold-out productions in London and Amsterdam and is a graduate of the University of Cambridge and Ecole Philippe Gaulier. Recently, her play Quad Loop—the first play on the doping scandal surrounding Kamila Valieva at the 2022 Winter Olympics—was one of six pieces selected, from over 300 submissions, for the Bomb Factory Theatre New Writing Showcase at the Bush Theatre.

Last year, Quad Loop had its sold-out UK premiere at Pushkin House in Bloomsbury, London, ahead of the 2024 Summer Games. Lipsius made her directorial debut at The Merchant House, Amsterdam, with Paranoia (2022/23), her adaptation (the first stage adaptation) of the post-war novella by the classic Dutch author Willem Frederik Hermans.