Edinburgh Fringe Welcomes Inuit Exploration Of Greenlandic Belonging And Becoming in SOIL

#DANISH will Present SOIL, from 1st- 17th Aug (Not 4th or 11th), Assembly @ Dance Base, 15:50, 60 min, From £15.50, 14+. Drawing on her joint Greenlandic Inuit and Danish heritage, performer Sarah Aviaja Hammeken brings a timely and enchanting work of belonging and becoming to the Edinburgh Fringe.

Her work, SOIL, is a compelling dance performance exploring identity, language, and cultural belonging. Through the resonant movements and rhythms of Kalaallisut, this solo performance by Hammeken herself embodies a powerful exploration of cultural connection beyond spoken words and geographical boundaries. A poetic and physical journey of self-discovery, SOIL illuminates the intimate relationship between language, body, and heritage. It invites audiences to experience the beauty and challenges of communication in new ways.

Sarah Aviaja Hammeken, the founder of AVIAJA Dance, is best known for blending visual poetry with powerful physical expression, often drawing inspiration from her Inuit heritage. This distinctive artistic voice adds depth and authenticity to the performance. ​ These elements combine to make SOIL not only a deeply personal exploration but also a performance that engages with broader cultural and societal themes.

Commissioned by KW Institute for Contemporary Art and premiered during Berlin Art Week 2024, SOIL has an artistic and contemporary significance that cannot be ignored.

Performance Details

LISTINGS INFORMATION

SOIL

Venue: Assembly @ Dance Base, DB3

Dates: 1st - 17th Aug (Not 4th, 11th)

Time: 15:50

Duration: 60 min

Ticket Price: From £15.50

Age Guidance: 14+

Event Warning:

Reviews From: 1st Aug

Photo credit: Eva Luise Hoppe & Amalie Ivalo Hammeken

