EXHAUSTED PAINT: THE DEATH OF VAN GOGH  Comes to theSpace@Surgeons' Hall

Driven by a love of beauty and by the darkest of desires – meet Van Gogh, revealed through his own letters. Exhausted Paint: The Death of Van Gogh dives deep into the turbulent thoughts and feelings of a man who set fire to established ideas of art – destroying himself in the process.

This is a radical artist, overthrowing convention and reaching towards a greater vision of the universe. It's a chance to meet an angry young man who felt he failed at everything while creating a multitude of masterpieces revered and loved worldwide. Justin Maxwell's play, which has its UK premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe, is a harsh and compelling exploration of Van Gogh's chaotic life – with a wheel of fortune deciding the order of the scenes. Integrating Van Gogh's own words from his letters to his brother Theo, with contemporary references and poetic imaginings, this is a potent illustration of an artist struggling to survive in a world out of control.

Maxwell says: “I wanted to look at what happens when you are constantly reaching for the brass ring and miss every time, when you constantly try but always fail. Van Gogh's answer seems to have been to fall in love with the art and to just keep on trying.” Wielding words as Van Gogh brandished his paint brush, Maxwell creates a collage of sounds, sights, images and emotions through heightened language that challenges the audience.

Tender, vehement, funny and heart-breaking, Exhausted Paint is a poignant look at a man whose life story was so much more than the infamous severed ear. Exhausted Paint: The Death of Van Gogh is produced and directed by award-winning director, and Edinburgh Fringe stalwart, Penny Cole whose company, Flying Solo! Presents specialises in fostering new work by US artists on the international stage.