EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SIKISA: HEAR ME OUT at Monkey Barrel Comedy

Even as she walks up to the stage, you can tell that Sikisa is a confident woman. She struts down the aisle, fixes the mic, and begins her show without any hesitation, ready to jump right in with us.

So it’s quite surprising to listen to her stories and realise that things aren’t always what they seem. Sikisa begins the show by talking about her recent diagnosis of dyslexia after speaking to someone about her struggles to ensure that she is saying the right things at the right time. You never would have guessed from the first few minutes that someone like Sikisa struggles to speak the modern language.

Along with being hilarious, Sikisa also presents a strong and well thought-out exploration of why she decided to be diagnosed with dyslexia as an adult and the consequences it has already had or may have on her future. She is eloquent about the struggles she has faced but is also hilarious and quick-witted, making toeing the line between serious subjects like struggling with the concept of being “brave” as a comedian and a burlesque dancer and lighter topics like flirting with audience members.

Sikisa does a fantastic job connecting with the audience, asking them questions and having a few conversations with them throughout the show.

While the entire show was fantastic and had my attention for the whole sixty minutes, the ending is an absolute highlight of the show that will have you singing and clapping your hands - I won’t go into spoilers, but it involves glittery outfits and Beyoncé!

Ultimately, Sikisa: Hear Me Out a brilliant hour of comedy that will leave you in stitches and in awe of the incredible woman on stage. She’s funny, she’s witty, she’s talented, and she’s not ashamed to be herself - What more could one ask for?

Sikisa: Hear Me Out run at Monkey Barrel Comedy, Monkey Barrel 4 at 19:50 from 10 to 27 August (no performances on 16 and 21 August).