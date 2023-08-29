EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CELYA AB: SECOND RODEO, Pleasance

Celya AB has spent her whole life wanting to be older but now that she's an adult, she's not so sure that this is what she really does want. Her debut show poked fun at British culture but she feels now that the country is in such a state it is essentially punching down. So for her second hour at the Fringe, she's decided to go with whimsy.

Having recently experienced a breakup, Celya is on the lookout for some self-care. With many friends recommending therapy out of her price range, she is instead focusing on taking care of her inner child. This kind of comes across in the show with her playful style of comedy. She's a skilled comic with some truly excellent one-liners and great callbacks.

Celya jokes that she keeps being referred to as a relatable comedian but that isn't what she wants. She wants to be an edgy comedian. She's keen to have a viral social media clip of her destroying an audience member. There's some really interesting commentary on how this is working for some acts these days and its put across in a playful manner.

Observational comedy is definitely Celya AB's strength and this is mixed with a few personal anecdotes from childhood. It's an interesting show as well, she has forgotten a lot of childhood memories which she puts down to learning English as her second language (French is her first).

While the show isn't relying on huge laughs it is consistently funny throughout. Second Rodeo is a gentle hour of comedy from a charming and engaging host.