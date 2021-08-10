EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: TOM MAYHEW: FROM RAGS TO SLIGHTLY NEWER RAGS, Laughing Horse Free Festival Online

Tom Mayhew was doing reasonably well for himself in the comedy industry until March 2020. Like many working in the arts, he lost all of his work and had to sign on.

From Rags To Slightly Newer Rags is a scheduled show that takes place over Zoom. It's the first digital show I've watched in this format so far this festival and listening to the other audience members trying to get the video link working felt very much like listening to audience members trying to find their seats in an Edinburgh basement.

Most of the performance takes place live from Tom's sofa but there are video clips interspersed with the live show featuring clips from the jobcentre phone calls and filming his young nephew's reaction to high-brow comedy. This all goes surprisingly smoothly for shared screen technology over Zoom. While I am sure the performance is scripted, Mayhew gives off the impression that he's just telling stories to a friend and has a lovely relaxed vibe.

Mayhew is a very likeable performer with an interesting story to tell. The jobcentre suggested he 'think outside the box' and possibly retrain which isn't particularly helpful when nobody was hiring. While many have the attitude that those on benefits aren't trying hard enough to find work, there's a great contrast as those employed by the jobcentre appear to be doing the bare minimum themselves.

Tom Mayhew: From Rags To Slightly Newer Rags is part of the Laughing Horse Free Festival online and is free to book but donations are strongly encouraged at the end of the performance, as would be the case with the festival shows in-person as well.

Tom Mayhew: From Rags To Slightly Newer Rags is available live via Zoom at 8pm until 30 August.