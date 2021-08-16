EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: LOST IN LOVE, Fringe Player

Lost In Love is a one-woman show starring Rachel Pryde as Emily. Written by Nathan Kean and Megan Bowie, the play opens with Emily explaining that this is her first party since a breakup.

Pryde is a captivating performer who draws the audience in from the start. Emily is a bold, loud party girl who just wants to have a good time. She dismisses the friends and her flatmate who are worried about her and insists that she knows what she's doing when it comes to drinking and partying.

Sophie was Emily's best friend and the two no longer speak, Emily doesn't want to talk about it and just states that Sophie "did something bad" four months ago. Their mutual friend Beth encourages Emily to reconnect with her but Emily can't bring herself to.

Emily is meeting up with men from Tinder and trying not to get attached. That's fine for most of them apart from one man who has an interest in becoming more. Brash and arrogant, Emily acts like there's something wrong with him for wanting a relationship.

There's an assumption to be made about the thing that Sophie did four months ago that ended their friendship and the breakdown of Emily's romantic relationship that ended three months ago- but it probably isn't what you think.

Lost In Love covers emotional and distressing issues with care. Beautifully written, Emily is a complex character who can be unsympathetic at times but as the story unfolds you can see why she has her guard up and why she is behaving the way she is. Lost In Love is an unsettling and gripping watch.

Lost In Love is available on demand from 6 August.