EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: STIFF AND KITSCH: BRICKING IT, Pleasance

Stiff and Kitsch (Rhiannon Neads and Sally O'Leary) are amazed that they've been let back into a Pleasance venue after the way they behaved at the 2018 Fringe closing party. They have however, been moved from a 9pm slot to a 2pm slot this year so maybe they've not quite been fully forgiven for their drunken antics...

Bricking It is a musical comedy about turning 30 (well, Rhiannon is only 27 as she frequently reminds us) and the ever increasing list of things that keep you awake at night. Told through a mix of stand-up and song, this show is properly 'laugh until your face aches' hilarious. The songs are technically brilliant with impeccable timing.

As someone in their (early) 30's I found this show to be painfully relatable. A particular highlight is the comparison between hangovers in your early 20's as a student versus the three days of existential dread that hangs around after any drinking session once you hit 30.

Anxiety is a big part of Bricking It and Stiff and Kitsch have pre-recorded their inner monologues that are played throughout the show. Even when things are going well, the voices are always there telling them that something is probably going to go wrong soon or that they're not good enough.

With catchy songs that will stick in your head for days and impossibly upbeat delivery, Stiff and Kitsch are just an absolute delight.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/stiff-kitsch-bricking-it





