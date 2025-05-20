Dance Base and Assembly Reveal 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe Programme

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare to be moved by movement at Dance Base this summer, as Scotland's National Centre for Dance announces its 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe Programme. Delivered in partnership with Assembly Festival, a collaboration now in its third year, the 2025 programme will present 29 shows from 13 countries, forging connections and new narratives in the home of dance at the Fringe.

As well as continuing to celebrate and nurture Scottish artists, including Tess Letham and Malcolm Sutherland, Dance Base is yet again set to become a microcosm of international culture this summer. 2025's diverse, multi-genre programme explores connection in its many forms; to home, across cultures, self-identity, nationality, history and technology - with Isaiah Wilson's pioneering work score pushing physicality to the limit with the latter. The programme brings choreographers from leading European companies in Luxembourg and Denmark together with artists from as far afield as Brazil, Hong Kong and the USA.

This summer's Festival also strengthens relationships between year-round dance organisations in Scotland, providing a platform for the likes of award-winning youth dancers YDance and contemporary company Barrowland Ballet.

Fringe Fragments returns for its second year with a flavour of fresh tour-ready works set to take flight around the globe. This is complemented by showcases including Made in Scotland, Hong Kong Showcase, Kultur LX, Basque Showcase, Here & Now, São Paulo Showcase, Taiwan Season, #DANISH and Culture Ireland.

Artistic Director of Dance Base, Tony Mills said: “This year's programme presents the variety, diversity and complexity of dance that exists both right here in Scotland and around the world.

Witness late-night curiosities and concerts. Calls to action and invitations to reflect. Find that age is only a number and that any body can dance. In short – we invite our audiences to be moved by movement.

It is a privilege to be able to curate, host and share so many different perspectives under one roof, celebrating dance and its unique ability to move you through feeling, imagination and action. We can't wait to share our programme with the world this August.”

William Burdett-Coutts of Assembly Festival affirmed: “We are delighted to be working again with Dance Base, which is such an important flagship for the wonderful, varied world of Dance. The range of work on offer is inspirational and a hugely important part of the festival that is the Fringe. As part of the wider dance programme, look out for Barrowland Ballet's second Assembly Festival offering Chunky Jewellery at the Assembly Rooms. For our audiences, have fun with this feast”.

Programme Highlights

Celebrating their 10th anniversary year in 2025, PRIME, Dance Base's in-house company for over 60s, presents PRIME at 10 (1 – 3 August). They will showcase new commissions by Robbie Synge, alongside a revival of sections of Steinvör Palsson's Carry on Dancing which premiered in 2016. PRIME will once again be teaming up with Lothian Youth Dance Company (LYDC), Dance Base's in-house company for young dancers, for a double-bill performance DOUBLE TAKE (5 – 10 August) which showcases new works from both companies including Dance Base's own Artistic Director Tony Mills.

Another intriguing collaboration to catch is Evolution (5 – 10 August), a celebration of dance that unites Scotland and Estonia's next generation of talent. Presented by YDance, this international collaboration features the National Youth Dance Company of Scotland, Estonia's ETA Kompanii, and the 2025 Project Y Evolution Company. Don't miss this vibrant fusion of movement and culture in an unforgettable performance of innovation, energy, and global collaboration.

Following a successful limited run at the 2024 Festival, Christine Thynne, aged 82, and Robbie Synge return to Dance Base this August to present These Mechanisms (1 – 20 August), as part of the Made in Scotland Showcase. These Mechanisms is a performance of persistence and joy, celebrating the beautiful functions and limits of a human body and the desire to make things happen. Proving, once again, that age can neither limit nor defy us.

Also crossing generational divides is Wee Man (5 – 17 August) by Barrowland Ballet, created by the company's award-winning choreographer Natasha Gilmore. A highly physical and dynamic dance-theatre performance by an all male cast of men and teenagers, this candid and compelling work explores the shifting, and unshifting, rules of masculinity across the ages. Inspired by Gilmore's experience of being a mother of teenage boys, it combines raw movement with evocative sound by Luke Sutherland and poetry by Kevin P Gilday, to unpack the 'rulebook' of accepted male behaviour, from the seemingly benign to the dangerous.

A frequent collaborator with Dance Base, Edinburgh-based artist Tess Letham returns to the Fringe with the World Premiere of What ever happened to Harmony Banks? (5 – 10 August). Tracing her story from media darling to public downfall, this playful and poignant new show portrays the rise and fall of a fictional icon, Harmony Banks, through a vibrant blend of dance-theatre and live documentary. In a similar vein, Norwegian company, 71BODIES', NORMAL ∞ (31 July – 3 August), is an interdisciplinary production merging dance, storytelling and film. NORMAL ∞ is about people, bodies and stories that do not belong to mainstream society.

Also fusing text with movement and situational absurdity, Malcolm Sutherland's evocative work Solitude Without Loneliness (2 – 10 August) delves into the, often misunderstood, distinction between solitude and loneliness. Meanwhile, Lithuanian artist Vilma Pitrinaite presents similar themes in When you're alone in your forest always remember you're not alone (31 July – 10 August). This solo performance is a raw cry against the brutality of our times. With indignant voices rising one after another, fragmented movements evolve into a ritual against helplessness.

In an increasingly tech-driven world, Isaiah Wilson's thought-provoking piece, score (12 – 24 August) examines the relationship between the human body and technology, questioning how advancements meant to simplify life may disconnect us from free will and cognitive abilities. Using electric muscle stimulation (EMS), three performers' muscles are involuntarily activated, allowing choreography to be driven by computational code.

Set against a backdrop of flowing white sheets, dancers move through ever-changing spaces, exploring new states of being and new homes in Kathryn Gordon: A Journey of Flight (12 – 17 August). Created in Shetland, this visually stunning piece, inspired by the migration of birds, invites audiences to reflect on the delicate balance between nature, movement and our emotional ties to place and each other. Meanwhile, playful and poetic Fields (Extract) by In the Fields Project (5 – 24 August), draws the audience into a textured landscape of stone, where patterns of dwelling are made and unmade, shaped by land, time and human hands. Supported by Dance Base, City Moves, and Tramway.

Exploring the power of nature, caring for ourselves, and reconnecting with the body, through warm temperatures (12 – 24 August) - Mele Broomes' latest work, affirms castor oil's legacy as a natural remedy, an elixir, and a historic source that transcends boundaries. Presented as part of the Made in Scotland Showcase, Mele Broomes' choreography and vocals combine with Simone Seales' live cello and electronic soundscapes, as performers shift between solos, duos and collective movements; building towards a place of warmth, self-acceptance, release and renewal.

Fresh from his recent residency at Dance Base, Mark Bleakley's Stepping in... Spilling out... (12 – 17 August), a collaboration with French percussionist Rémy Gouffault, takes a walk back through Mark's personal history of dance practice. A stroll through the foundational act of stepping; the different people, communities, histories, places and politics that Mark encounters through these movements. Presented as part of the Made in Scotland Showcase.

The merging of cultures and ancient traditions with contemporary innovation is also showcased in Dance Ihayami's Dansa Rickshaw's (31 July – 10 August), which invites audiences to experience the universal language of movement and music. Choreographer Priya Shrikumar's artistry reflects her dual heritage creating a dialogue between cultures in this vibrant performance which weaves Bharatanatyam's intricate footwork and expressive storytelling with the soul-stirring melodies of bagpipes and the lively pulse of traditional reels.

Energetic movement inspired by music is further exemplified in Blue Violin's Candlelight: Classic Rock in the Round (31 July – 24 August), a realm in which candlelight dances with defiance. Among 1,000 flames, Blue Violin shatters musical boundaries, breathing fierce new life into rock's greatest anthems. Watch as contemporary dancers emerge from shadows and smoke, their movements painting emotional landscapes through AC/DC's Thunderstruck and Lynyrd Skynyrd's Free Bird.

Wakati is a Swahili word for time. Shelmith Øseth's Wakati (31 July – 3 August) explores how past, present, and future affect the development of a culture and the life of a human. By using her own experience of immigrating to Norway from Kenya, Shelmith examines the expectations, ideas and limits that come with being an immigrant and multicultural in Norway.

Presented as part of #DANISH, AVIAJA Dance's Soil (1 – 17 August) is a powerful dance performance about identity, language, and belonging. Through movement and the rhythms of the Greenlandic language it explores how we connect to culture - without words, across borders, and beyond expectations.

This August, Dance Base is set to welcome two performances as part of the Basque Showcase. Created by DAB Company, NOEUD (19 – 24 August) is a proposal, in which we delve into the working methodologies shared by Eduardo Chillida and Cristobal Balenciaga. The creation of spaces and curvilinear figures are the concepts of both artists that guide the movement of their time towards freedom. Née (19 – 24 August), by Cielo rasO is a work that; moves us, gives roots to the human, caresses loneliness, stratifies loss, accompanies disillusionment, emancipates disenchantment, energises absence, fights for love, virtualises the nearby, sustains magic, frightens off demons, humanises the inanimate, returns from the dark, attacks the imagination, separates fears and puts them in order, crosses the air and strives.

Inspired by Romulus and Remus' legend and the symbolic meaning of Rome's city walls, Hani Dance's Inlet (1 – 23 August) explores the significance of borders throughout history. Raising thought-provoking questions about walls and their timely relevance, Inlet examines their role as boundaries, fortifications and barriers that influence human interactions and perceptions. Presented as part of Kultur LX.

Presented as part of Hong Kong Soul, artists Blue Ka Wing, Justyne Li, and Panda Waack team up for a triple bill, each exploring different approaches to navigate conflict, similarity, vulnerability and beauty in Hong Kong Soul – Triple Bill (12 – 24 August). Blue Ka Wing's re-do re-do questions; how can we create changes in repetitions, and can we find certain routines in a series of change? Beautiful Chaos sees Panda Waack trying to anchor herself in different cultural and social contexts through exploring the beauty in disorder and confusion. Justyne Li's Does My Body Represent My Whole Self is a work of exploration and whispered secrets, unfolding in a delicate collaboration with the choreographer.

Choreographer Hsieh Yi-Chun makes an impressive international debut with a brand-new ensemble dance about collective ritual and individual will in Chun Dance's Taiwan Season: Trace of Belief (31 July – 24 August). Inspired by temple processions and childhood memories, her mesmerizing sextet uses a flow of dynamic movement to pose a key question: 'What anchors our faith in an ever-changing world?'

Ireland's dance theatre vanguards CoisCéim Dance Theatre are back in Edinburgh this Fringe with Co-Founder and Artistic Director, David Bolger's latest hit, Dancehall Blues (12 – 24 August). Presented as part of Culture Ireland's Edinburgh Showcase this August, the show captivated audiences and critics alike during its premiere at Dublin Fringe 2024. This bold, gripping, and unmissable duet unfolds in a surreal dancehall at dusk, blurring the lines between reality and imagination.

Part of the São Paulo Showcase, Brazilian company, São José dos Campos Dance Company present Voyeur/ Samba and Love (31 July – 24 August), a double-bill by choreographer Lili de Grammont, which explores vulnerability, control, tenderness and tension. Voyeur opens the evening, inviting the audience into a charged, intimate space where private gestures unfold under the weight of being watched. Samba and Love closes with intensity - a visceral response to the burnout of modern life, where samba rhythms become a physical expression of exhaustion, desire, and resistance in a world that demands too much.

Also from Brazil, choreographer Alice Ripoll and dancer Hiltinho Fantástico present the premiere Puff (19 – 24 August). Puff explores disguise in African Diaspora dances, where silenced cultures, messages, and traditions are transmitted. Samba, capoeira, and passinho showcase speedy footwork and body dissociation, creating illusions that suggest something is being concealed. Presented as part of the São Paulo Showcase.

Two dancers specialized in acrobatics and floor technique have become tools of the classical artist's genius, but inspiration is running low, and the choreography is not progressing in Kinetic Orchestra's Bolero (12 – 23 August). The pressure is high, and emotions are heating up as they struggle to create something final. This duet is a combination of black comedy and skilled fast-paced dance, full of techniques from different acrobatic disciplines.

Presented as part of the Here & Now Showcase, SERAFINE1369's IV (19 – 24 August) considers cycles, time, divination and decomposition. A quartet that fractures and unfolds from calm tranquillity into moments of blissed out dancing, four dancers engage in a detailed and expansive practice of constant movement, energetic tuning and impossible stillness. SERAFINE1369 is a dancer, choreographer and body-focused researcher. Cycles, time and haunting are recurring themes in their work.

Dance Base's unique pitching platform showcase Fringe Fragments returns for the second year on 18 –19 August. Designed as both a public event and industry showcase, audiences can see excerpts from tour-ready performances from artists from Scotland and abroad. Whether you're an industry professional or simply a lover of dance, this is not one to be missed! This year's showcase features a line-up of all-female creators from across the world including Luxembourg and Quebec. The return of the showcase also affirms Dance Base's commitment to working towards a more sustainable Festival for both artists and venues alike, helping to strengthen bonds and facilitate new connections.

Continuing Dance Base's commitment to providing a home for Edinburgh's thriving dance community throughout the Festival, the venue will also host a vibrant programme of public dance classes from 28 July – 24 August. Members of Edinburgh's professional and public dance communities can also dance alongside several artists from the programme including Kinetic Orchestra and Alice Ripoll Company in a series of Masterclasses running from 2 – 23 August.

