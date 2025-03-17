DOUBT: A PARABLE Cast And Creative Team Announced At Dundee Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Doubt: A Parable, famously adapted into the Academy Award-nominated film Doubt in 2008, returns to the stage in a new staging by Dundee Rep Theatre.

This new production of John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer and Tony-Award-winning masterpiece is set to be brought to life by a leading team of Scottish theatre makers including award-winning director Joanna Bowman (Escaped Alone, The Inquiry, Wolfie, Moonset, Sing Yer Heart Out For The Lads) - Escaped Alone received 3 awards at the 2024 Critics Award for Theatre in Scotland (CATs) including Best Director.

Rep favourite Ann Louise Ross takes on the iconic role of Sister Aloysius and she will be joined by Stage Award- winner Michael Dylan (Outlander, WILF) as the charismatic priest Father Flynn. Mercy Ojelade (Outlander, Eastenders) is playing the hardened Mrs Muller. In addition to her professional acting work, Mercy currently teaches as Interim Associate Head of Acting at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Rounding off this tight-knit cast is Emma Tracey (The Nevers, A Kind of Spark), a recurring performer for the Royal Shakespeare Company who will be playing Aloysius’ protege Sister James.

This production will also serve as a showcase for the talents of several Scottish-based theatre makers and creatives. The costumes and intimate spaces of St Nicholas Church School will be brought to life by Jessica Worrall – a Glasgow based designer whose work has been seen on stages across the UK including Shakespeare’s Globe (Henry V, Two Noble Kinsmen) and the Lyceum (The Girls of Slender Means). Lighting designer Derek Anderson has worked previously as lighting director on such productions as James V: Katherine (National Tour) and How to Kill a Mockingbird (Lyric Hammersmith). Sound design will be led by Richard Bell whose previous work includes The Grand Old Opera House Hotel (Traverse Theatre) and My English Persian Kitchen (Soho Theatre).

Faith, power, and suspicion collide behind the walls of a Catholic school when the formidable principal Sister Aloysius levels an accusation against priest Father Flynn. Set against the backdrop of 1960s America a battle of wills rages, threatening to upend both their futures. This powerful new Dundee Rep production will be the first professional staging of the play in Scotland in nearly 15 years.

Director Joanna Bowman said, “For me, theatre is a place where doubt can be embraced. Through the communal experience generated by going to the theatre – sitting next to a stranger and imagining together – we are able to consider our need for certainty and, perhaps, the power of uncertainty. I am thrilled to be working with such a talented company of actors, including Annie Louise Ross, a beloved actor at the Rep, on one of the great plays of the 21st century. "

Doubt: A Parable will play at Dundee Rep Theatre from 19 April to 10 May (previews 19 – 23 April).

Comments