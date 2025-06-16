DIC DIC CHANG CHANG PLAYGROUND To Run at Edinburgh Fringe in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One Table Two Chairs Charitable Foundation will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with the interactive children’s hit Dic Dic Chang Chang Playground, running 1–9 August 2025 at 13:10 in Theatre 3 at theSpaceUK @ Surgeons' Hall.

Written and directed by Musette Tsang, this inventive, family-friendly production blends Cantonese opera, live music, drama, and audience participation into one joyful mission to save a magical world from being turned completely dull.

Following a successful 2024 Fringe debut—where it earned the Asia Art Special Award Runner-Up at the Asian Art Awards—Dic Dic Chang Chang Playground returns with its unique blend of cultural storytelling and high-energy fun. The show invites audiences of all ages to become secret agents in a fast-paced adventure to defeat the villainous Boring King, alongside heroic duo Captain Dic Dic and Chang Chang, named for the distinct sounds of traditional Cantonese instruments, the Muyu and Gong.

Throughout the 40-minute journey, children are guided through basic Cantonese opera gestures, iconic lines, and symbolic stage movement, with help from the Cantonese Opera Fairy and a vibrant cast of characters. Simple, inclusive routines and call-and-response moments make this a perfect introduction to Cantonese opera for young audiences—whether first-timers or seasoned Fringe-goers.

Artistic Director Professor Yuen Siu Fai shared: “This production is not just an introduction to Cantonese opera but a celebration of its vibrancy, creativity, and cultural significance. Through storytelling, music, and participation, we hope to inspire young minds and foster a deeper appreciation for this treasured art form.”

Led by Hong Kong-based One Table Two Chairs Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and revitalising Cantonese opera for new generations, Dic Dic Chang Chang Playground represents a joyful bridge between tradition and modern storytelling.

Comments