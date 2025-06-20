Comedian Stuart Laws to Return to Edinburgh Fringe With STUART LAWS IS STUCK and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Writer-director and comedy polymath Stuart Laws (nominee Leicester Comedy Festival Best Show, Comedian Choice Best Show) will return to Edinburgh Fringe with two shows - a theatre show, Stuart Laws is Stuck, and the self-explanatory Stuart Laws Does Stand-Up Comedy for an Hour. Both run at Monkey Barrel: The Tron - 28th July to 24th August.

Everyone's dealt with it: first, a bad breakup; then, become a puffin island caretaker; suddenly, you're implicated in a puffin murder. A classic. You know how it goes.

Stuart Laws is Stuck is a vibe shift for acclaimed comedian Stuart Laws, a stand up comedy and theatre hybrid where Stuart is attempting to retell the story of when he was the caretaker of an island of puffins and one of them went missing in a conspiracy that went deeper than he could ever imagine. With Stuart reflecting on the experience intercut with scenes from the island (with a guest star playing the puffins).

As Stuart reflects on the nature of isolation, missing puffins and how much to reveal about his personal life the play starts to shift from a straightforward whodunnit into a whydunnit and eventually a "isitevenrealdunnit?".

Praise for Stuart's previous theatrical work: 'I left this show with the chills and feeling just a bit shaken' (Mumble). 'It is really smart stuff, elegantly exposing hypocrisy' (Stage). 'Fantastically funny' (EdFestMag). 'One of the most skilled and likeable comics... a deliciously joke-dense show' (Scotsman).

Stuart Laws is a stand up comedian and repeatedly viral sketch comedian who has supported James Acaster, Ed Gamble, Lou Sanders & Harriet Kemsley on their UK tours and has appeared on and written for Radio 4, has two specials on NextUp Comedy, two on American label 800 Pound Gorilla Media, and has written a play, The Journey, that debuted at The Edinburgh Fringe at The Pleasance in 2018. In 2021, he was nominated for Leicester Comedy Festival Best Show and in 2022 he was nominated for Comedians Choice Best Show. In 2023, his Fringe show was awarded 4.5 stars by Chortle. ​Stuart had a breakout year at Edinburgh Fringe 2024 with 9 x 4-star reviews and a British Comedy Guide Recommendation. Stuart was featured in The Scotsman, The Guardian, the i paper, 5Live and in the Times and the Telegraph Best Jokes of the Fringe selections.

Stuart runs his own production company, Turtle Canyon Comedy, and writes and directs sketch shows, sitcoms, live shows and specials that have been shown on Netflix, Amazon Prime, BBC, Sky, ITV, Channel 4 and more. Stuart has directed Sindhu Vee, Nish Kumar, Rosie Jones, Suzi Ruffell, Paul Foot, Ivo Graham, Jess Fostekew, Jen Brister and Ian Smith's Specials. Stuart's most recent directing project is James Acaster's 'Hecklers Welcome', Acaster's first HBO Special. He also performed the underground hit of the Fringe in Stuart Laws as Michael Caine Saying Never for One Hour - which is returning in 2025 on August 4th and he also hosts the cult favourite late night show Comedians Beer Mat Flipping Championship which returns on August 11th - both at Monkey Barrel.

Among the numerous podcasts Stuart has guested on are: Off Menu, Films to be buried with Gig Pigs, My Time Capsule, Memory Lane, Cuddle Club, Perfect Sounds, RHLSTP, Neurodivergent Moments, Nobody Panic, Always Be Comedy, Northern News, I'm So Not Over It and Football JOE Quiz and has appeared on RadioX.

