Comedian Angela Beevers to Make International Debut At Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023

This is a heart-warming story about trying to write the obligatory conventional funeral speech for a very unconventional woman.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

After a sold out run at the Hollywood Fringe, Angela Beevers will make her international debut with How To Write A Eulogy That Kills. Angela grew up knowing that one day, by hook or by crook, she would escape from her small town and her hippy-dippy artist, renaissance fair enthusiast parents, and WORK IN HOLLYWOOD; a dream she achieved beginning as an intern at Funny or Die before a long stint as a PA to various powerful Hollywood men, via HBO to currently working as Associate Producer on Beavis & Butthead.

In her early years striving to climb the corporate ladder in Tinseltown, Angela found herself constantly embarrassed by her parents, a feeling that had been compounded by years of childhood cringing as her mum turned up to meet her from school in various costume wigs and sometimes just a gold bra and belly dancing outfit. But then her mum got really sick.

Losing a parent in her early 20's means Angela never got the chance to not be embarrassed, never had an opportunity to fully embrace her belly-dancing, spiritual, beekeeping mom. Not until she was tasked with saying goodbye...

This is a heart-warming story about trying to write the obligatory conventional funeral speech for a very unconventional woman. It's an exploration of the relationships between mother & daughter; and daughter & grief as Angela tries to honour her multi-faceted Mum by writing a speech the night before her funeral. How do you wrap up the extraordinary life of a belly-dancing, beekeeping, honky-tonk fiddler and professional psychic in a traditional tribute? At a loss, Angela enlists the help of a free eulogy website's hints and tips, resulting in some hilarious reminiscing, including actual footage and photos of Momma Beevers.

This show is a celebration of acceptance, of love, of coming to terms with grief and of realising perhaps having your mum pick you up from school in only a gold bra can creatively shape your formative years in a million positive ways it will take you years to understand.

Angela Beevers: How To Write A Eulogy That Kills will be performed at 11pm in Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (Snug) from 2nd - 27th August (Not 14th)
Booking link: Click Here
 




