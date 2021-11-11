Casting Announced For CHRISTMAS DINNER at the Royal Lyceum

The Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh and Catherine Wheels Theatre Company are delighted to announce the cast for their new production Christmas Dinner - a stellar line up that includes Richard Conlon, Elicia Daly, Ronan McMahon, Florence Odumosu, Sita Pieraccini, Janie Thomson and Hamish Whyllie.



After making a long-awaited return to performing in front of live audiences with the critically acclaimed production Life is a Dream, The Lyceum is excited to be bringing the magic of Christmas back to its stages as the world premiere of Christmas Dinner opens on Wednesday 8 December 2021 - 2 January 2022.



As Lyceum Theatre and Catherine Wheels join forces, Christmas looks a little different this year. It's not happening, or at least not for Stage Manager Lesley, played by Elicia Daly. She is shutting down the theatre, turning off the lights, packing up the glitter curtains, the giant beanstalk, the fake snow, and going home to have dinner alone.



Or at least, that's the plan.



But as the bells of St Cuthbert's strike twelve, it seems the theatre has other ideas ... from the back of the costume cupboard, a troupe of festive spirits emerge with an absolute sack full of festive cheer.



Is this the last thing Lesley needs? or can this strange Christmas Gang and their stories help her feel the magic of Christmas again?



The Lyceum Christmas returns with a feast of fun for everyone, and a celebration for families this year.



Gill Robertson, Founder of Catherine Wheels and Director of Christmas Dinner, said:

"Catherine Wheels are delighted to work with The Lyceum in creating a new show this Christmas. Christmas Dinner mirrors the theatre I love, which is thrilling, dramatic and exciting. This show will be filled with nonsense, madcap characters and stories we all know but served with a twist. At the heart of it is a woman whose heart is broken but does eventually find her happy ending. Christmas this year at The Lyceum will be injected with joy, anarchy and enormous love!"

