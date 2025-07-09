Cast Set For I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL and HOW NOT TO FUND A HONEYMOON at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast of the new 80's horror comedy rock musical I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL and the one-act dark comedy HOW NOT TO FUND A HONEYMOON headed to Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August has been announced. Brought across from NYC by Tony-nominated co-producers of Broadway's Operation Mincemeat, Claire Feuille and Josh Dooley, I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL plays at theSpace @ Niddry St (Upper): Venue 9 from 1-22 August, and HOW NOT TO FUND A HONEYMOON plays at theSpace Triplex Studio: Venue 38 from 1-16 August.

I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL is a non-stop, big laugh, high-voltage musical from the twisted mind of Sean Matthew Whiteford, directed by Rachel Klein (Bettie Page: Queen of Pin-ups), musical directed by Ryan MacKenzie, and costumed by Juda Leah.

Cast for this hotly anticipated run includes: Faith Pasch, Lee Beka Harper, Sean Arkless, Caitlin Anderson, Matt Bader, Louis Hearsey, Charis Stockton and Ollie Thomas-Smith.

After being pushed over the edge by the most popular kids at school, four-eyed wallflower Nancy Nelson cries to the heavens for help! But it is Satan who hears her cry. The Devil transforms Nancy into a big-haired, foul-mouthed, sex bomb rocker who's hungry for souls, and sweet revenge is on the menu! Who will save Nancy? And will the power of love for who she really is break the spell before it's too late?

The musical (under its previous incarnation, Girlfriend From Hell: The Musical) has been performed in concerts and staged readings at The Gene Frankel Theatre (NYC), Green Room 42 (NYC), 54 Below (NYC), The Cutting Room (NYC), The CENTER for Performing Arts (Rhinebeck, NY), and was part of the 2022 Playbill Pride in Times Square Festival. This upcoming production is the first time audiences will witness a fully-staged production of this iconic musical in the UK.

Claire Feuille and Josh Dooley of Feuille Dooley Productions will serve as Lead Producers, along with Producers Bryan Campione and Leo de Rothschild.

HOW NOT TO FUND A HONEYMOON is a funny, absurd short play by Stephanie Greenwood, directed and sound designed by Colette Hamilton. The cast will include Baltimore-based, Greenwood, New Yorker, Feuille, and London-based Ausette Anderies.

The problem: Gwen and Charlie are strapped for cash. Their wedding is coming up and they have no way to pay for the honeymoon of their dreams. Not in this economy. The solution: Break into Aunt Robyn's house and steal the mysterious treasure that she is always bragging about but no one has ever seen. This is how Charlie and Gwen find themselves outside Aunt Robyn's house holding a rock, wondering if they should throw it through her window and really hoping that she is definitely on holiday.

Claire Feuille (Feuille Dooley Productions) will serve as Lead Producer, in association with Stephanie Greenwood (Very Rascals). This production will mark a return to Scotland for Greenwood, Hamilton, and Anderies, who are all alumni of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.