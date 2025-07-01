Cast Set For CLUB NVRLND Immersive Nightclub Musical at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full cast is announced for the worldwide premiere of the immersive nightclub musical Club NVRLND at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe including Ru Paul's Drag Race icon Le Fil.



The hot new musical with book by Olivier Award-nominee Jack Holden (Cruise, KENREX)

and conceived and directed by three-time Offie nominee Steven Kunis features a talented cast from the worlds of stage, screen and music.



Thomas Grant (Fangirls, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) takes on the role of Peter Pan and Martha Kirby (Evita, Bat Out of Hell) is Wendy Darling.

Le Fil (Ru Paul's Drag Race, 24/7 Live) is Tiger Lily and Lizzie Wofford (Oklahoma!, The Phantom of the Opera) will play Tink.

Matthew Gent (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Les Miserables) is legendary evil doer Hook with Jad Habchi (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Epic of Gilgamesh) as The Crocodile.

Becky Bassett (Secret Cinema: 007 Casino Royale, Dr Who: Time Fracture) will play the beloved character Nana and Joel Ekperigin (Magic Mike Live, Starlight Express) rounds off the Club NVRLND gang as Smee.

Comments

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...