Candace Bryan to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut With MILF - MOM I'D LIKE TO FIND

In her debut Edinburgh Fringe show, American comedian Candace Bryan (Chortle Hotshots, Soho Theatre Comedy Plus Lab) will share an hour of stand-up anchored around the incredible story of how, after 30 years of absence, her biological mother slid into her Instagram DMs.

Though such an event might send a weaker woman into a tailspin, Candace was unphased. That's because growing up without a mom has armed Candace with some pretty handy tools: a bit of stoicism, a sprinkle of avoidant attachment style, and a hefty dose of toxic masculinity.

Of course, navigating life in a mother-obsessed world hasn't been without its challenges. In this show, Candace talks about growing up in Memphis, Tennessee, with a single dad who has a little too much in common with Captain Von Trapp. She shares relatable anecdotes from her dating life, from the time she was catfished philosophically to having to endure a series of almost-mother-in-laws. She also explains her own decision not to have children because babies are, frankly, cringe.

These tales come with high joke density and are 'ruthlessly edited for maximum laughs' (British Comedy Guide). Through them, Candace poses bigger questions about motherhood and about the need for closure. Can alternative family structures foster happy, fulfilling lives? Is abandonment really an issue, or can it be a gift? Does biology or capitalism drive women to become moms...or is it simply the desire to become a MILF?

Candace Bryan: 'MILF - Mom I'd Like To Find' is on at Just the Tonic Nucleus - Sub-Atomic Room, 3.10pm between 31 July and 24th August.

Candace Bryan is an American standup comedian from Memphis, Tennessee, now based in London. Her sharp writing and unique persona have seen her rise quickly on the London comedy circuit. She was shortlisted for Chortle's Hotshots (2025), she's a Soho Theatre Comedy Plus Lab Alum (2024), and has been endorsed by the UK Arts Council as showing "exceptional promise" as a comedy performer and awarded a Global Talent visa.

She was shortlisted for Funny Women Best Comedian 2023, was a 2Northdown New Act Semi-Finalist 2022, is an undefeated, 8X winner at the Bill Murray's Roast Battle UK, has been featured on the international Roast Battle podcast and has won gong shows across London. Her 2023 Edinburgh Fringe work-in-progress show, Communist Dad, was praised by British Comedy Guide and Mumble Comedy called the show 'well funny' and 'a cathartic journey.'

Before stand-up, Candace worked as a journalist and essayist in New York City, writing for publications including Vice, Cosmopolitan, The New York Observer and many more.