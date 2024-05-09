Brian Watkins Will Bring WEATHER GIRL to The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The award-winning producers of Fleabag, Baby Reindeer and Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder have announced the world premiere of a dark comedy about wrecking the places we love.

Stacey is a California weather girl. An oversexed and underpaid harbinger of our dying planet. But today, her regular routine of wildfires, prosecco and teeth whitening descends into a scorched earth catastrophe before she discovers something that will save us all.

A dizzying rampage into the soul of American strangeness. Please note: seatbelts not provided.

Weather Girl reunites the writing and directing talents of Brian Watkins (Outer Range, Amazon; My Daughter Keeps Our Hammer, The Flea) and Tyne Rafaeli (The Coast Starlight, Lincoln Centre; Selling Kabul, Playwrights Horizons) who most recently collaborated on the Outer Critics Circle and five time Lucille Lortel nominated Ephiphany at Lincoln Centre.

Off-Broadway star Julia McDermott (Heroes Of The Fourth Turning, Playwrights Horizons; Epiphany, Druid Theatre) makes her Edinburgh Festival debut as Stacey in this tour de force performance.

This year marks Francesca Moody Productions sixth presenting work in Edinburgh where they have produced some of the most successful shows to come out of the festival to date. In the wake of Baby Reindeer making tidal waves as a No.1 Netflix show globally and the impending West End opening of Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder, both of which began their lives at the Roundabout in Edinburgh, FMP continues to be a champion and advocate for supporting artists to make daring and original work at the fringe.

Brian Watkins says: “The Edinburgh Festival Fringe has always been a bastion for work that takes risks, art that is alive and bold and galvanizing. Just being there is its own theatrical experience. I'm thrilled to be bringing a new piece that aims to be similarly electric. It's a piece that, in a sense, is laughing into the dark. I couldn't ask for a better team or venue than the one we have. We are beyond excited to bring our play to such a celebrated city and festival."

Francesca Moody says: “I am thrilled to be working with such a gifted and galvanising group of creatives from New York on Brian's incredible play. This production holds a particularly special place in my heart as it represents an opportunity to collaborate again with the enormously talented Tyne Rafaeli who directed the first ever play that I produced at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2011. In Weather Girl I am excited for us to take audiences on a wild ride that will have them asking for a drink at 20 minutes, a priest at 40 minutes and will leave them in need of a shared communal experience as they leave the theatre. If that's not a great Edinburgh show then I don't know what is!”

Credits

By Brian Watkins

Director Tyne Rafaeli

Starring: Julia McDermott

Producer Francesca Moody Productions

Comments