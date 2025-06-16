Beyond Monet and Beyond Van Gogh Come to Edinburgh This Christmas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Edinburgh art lovers are being given the opportunity to enjoy not one but two stunning multimedia experiences this Christmas.

Beyond Monet and Beyond Van Gogh come to the Scottish capital from Saturday, 29 November 2025 to Sunday, 4 January 2026 – with Edinburgh hosting the Scottish premiere of the experience which brings the works of ‘Father of Impressionism’ Claude Monet to life in thrilling fashion.

The immersive spectaculars will be staged on different days throughout the five-week run at the Royal Highland Centre,

Tickets for both go on pre-sale at 9am today. People are being encouraged to sign up for the chance to be the first to secure tickets on www.beyondvangogh.co.uk/edinburgh

General sale opens on Wednesday, 18 June at 10am.

And there are a range of entry ticket options including special family tickets and ‘parent and child’ tickets which offer great savings on individual prices.

The Royal Highland Centre is Scotland’s biggest indoor and outdoor venue. Located at Ingliston to the west of Edinburgh city centre, it welcomes more than one million visitors a year and delivers some of the biggest events in Scotland.

It makes it the perfect location for Beyond Monet and Beyond Van Gogh, with both multimedia extravaganzas featuring an immersive room which is 10,000sq ft in size.

The centre is also perfectly positioned with good transport links including the A8, the motorway network and Edinburgh Airport.

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience celebrates the groundbreaking work of the ‘Father of Impressionism’ in mesmerising and colourful fashion.

In the immersive impressionist extravaganza, cutting-edge technology breathes new life into more than 400 of the legendary French painter’s canvases, taking visitors on a spectacular and unforgettable audio-visual journey through his captivating and colourful world.

Beyond Monet brings together some of the artist’s most famous paintings – including Poppies, Impression: Sunrise and his exquisite Water Lilies series – with lesser-known works which all swirl around the space, offering a fresh and exciting new look at much-loved masterpieces and a deeper connection with Monet, his subjects and his innovative technique.

Taking inspiration from Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris, the designated home of Monet’s works, visitors can freely roam the Infinity Room where they are transported inside the paintings themselves to the accompaniment of a moving original score.

Meanwhile, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience brings together more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings blended with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most influential artists, with people able to wander through iconic works - including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night - as they came alive around them.

This is Annerin Productions’ third visit to Scotland following Beyond Van Gogh at Glasgow’s SEC in 2024 – where it won critical acclaim and was seen by 50,000 visitors, and the same experience’s residency at the P&J Live in Aberdeen this summer.

It is the first time the entertainment company has staged anything in Edinburgh.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said today: “I’m absolutely delighted we’re bringing Beyond Van Gogh to Edinburgh this Christmas, particularly after the very warm welcome Scottish art lovers have already given the experience in Glasgow and the demand for tickets for this summer’s Aberdeen run.

“I’m also excited to be able to present a very special Scottish premiere – Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience – in the city. Edinburgh was at the heart of the Scottish Enlightenment and art has always played a hugely important role in its cultural landscape.

“Beyond Monet is a stunning show packed with many of his most important and most powerful artworks, immersing art lovers in his revolutionary impressionist world and accompanied by a wonderfully evocative soundtrack.

“With both experiences running throughout December and into the New Year, they’re an ideal festive gift for the art lover in your life, as well as being a great day out for families looking to do something together in the run up to and over the Christmas holidays.

“The Royal Highland Centre is the perfect venue for both Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet and I’m excited to work with the team there who have been incredibly supportive and enthusiastic about our vision.”

Mark Currie, Director of Venue at Royal Highland Centre, said: “Being able to host such unique and immersive events like Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet at the Royal Highland Centre is testament to the truly unique space we have here at Ingliston.

“As Scotland’s largest indoor and outdoor venue, we have an extremely versatile space, and we can’t wait to see these art masterpieces come to life in such an exceptional way for those across the city and beyond to enjoy!”

Comments