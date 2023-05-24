Ben Hart: JADOO Explores the World Class Magician's Indian Heritage in World Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe 2023

World-renowned, multi award-winning magician and West End star Ben Hart returns with his most personal show yet. Drawn from his experience travelling India to discover lost, real magic, Hart sheds his usual sleight of hand trickery in favour of stunning displays of wonderment, extra-sensory power and a search for the truth... This mind-popping show is rich in colour, passion and wicked humour. Don't miss this chance to catch the world's foremost magic storyteller in this all-new, jaw-dropping show. Ben Hart will premiere Jadoo in the gorgeous surroundings of the Palais du Variete spiegeltent as part of Assembly's festival offering before heading out on a UK tour.

Renowned magician and Britain's Got Talent finalist Ben Hart has travelled India collecting stories of the strange and the mystic whilst exploring his cultural heritage.

Ben has appeared on numerous UK and international TV series including NBC's America's Got Talent: The Champions, BBC's The One Show and Pure Magic. He left audiences in 'Wonder' on his 2019 tour all over the UK and at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022.

In this brand new show Ben will be exploring the very essence of magic, taking away the 'glitz' and 'sparkle' often seen in modern day magic shows and exploring the raw beauty of a thought provoking story, gorgeously threaded with magical and impossible happenings. Inspired by traditional Indian street magic and by his own fantastical imagination, expect magic you have never seen before…

Ben has spent time in India both working with and learning from traditional street performers. This show will be a retelling of some of the stories and experiences Ben found on his way in his usual wonderfully engaging and enchanting style. As one of the world's foremost magic storytellers and magic theatre makers, and with a father born in India, Ben finally turns his focus to his heritage.

Ben Hart said: “I am very excited to be bringing an all new show of what I think is my most baffling, amazing and personal show yet to Edinburgh. I cut my teeth at the Fringe and when I first came to here in 2011 I dreamed of playing a Spiegeltent - all these years later I finally get to perform in one, with the audience surrounding me and viewing from every angle - quite a challenge for a magician! This show explores the magic of India, which is rooted in a street magic tradition. My Dad's family were all from India and he was born there too. I had heard tales of travelling Indian magicians, so I travelled to India to discover more about my heritage, the art of magic and looking for transformation. What I learned has impacted my work and resulted in this mysterious, bizarre and baffling show. After years of performing on TV and with elaborate stage settings, I learned that the best magic is performed with the most simple of props and with total honesty. I cannot wait for the world to see what I've been working on… you've never seen a magic show like this before…”