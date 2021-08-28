BWW Review: WITHERED HAND, Summerhall

Withered Hand is the songwriting output of Edinburgh-based musician Dan Willson. Appearing with his full band, this show is part of the Nothing Ever Happens Here music programme based at Summerhall.

Having seen Withered Hand many times over the years at various folk festivals both solo and with a full band, this seemed like the perfect first gig back for me after 18 months without live music.

The setlist was the perfect blend of old and new material with the likes of "Religious Songs"; "I Am Nothing" and "Love In The Time of Ecstasy" from 2009's Good News and "Horseshoe" and "Black Tambourine" from 2014's New Gods album. Having not played much over the last two years, Willson took the opportunity to test out some new material which was very well received.

Summerhall and NEHH have worked hard to ensure a safe gig environment. Tickets were digital and the audience were seated in socially distanced bubbles with drink service at your seat. While technically outdoors and very well ventilated, the area was covered which is always a good idea with the unpredictable climate in Edinburgh.

With a dedicated fanbase, the crowd banter was playful and good-natured. Despite insisting they had little time for rehearsals over the last two years, the band were on top form and it was clear they thoroughly enjoying themselves. Willson's infectious folk-pop songs ensured a joyous and euphoric return to live music.