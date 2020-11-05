BWW Review: PETRICHOR, Tron Theatre

Petrichor by ThickSkin is an interactive theatre experience designed to be enjoyed at home on your smartphone. Tickets are £6 and give you access to the link for one week after purchasing. You have the option to use a VR headset but the piece is still interactive on a smartphone or tablet without and gives you the full 360 degree experience.

In this dystopian reality you have been selected as the lucky chosen one. You are an important part of the machine- and that's all you have to think about from now on. You work and you eat. Every day is the same and nothing good or bad happens. In this world, you are alone. Dominic Coffey and Ayesha Fazal play characters with no dialogue who are looking for human connection among the monotony.

The format of Petrichor was really not for me and I struggled to watch it for the duration as it gave me terrible motion sickness. I'm not great with 3D films and the movement and flashing lights made it really difficult for me during the 30 minute run time.

I definitely appreciate the technology that was used for Petrichor but it felt as though the focus on the digital format took away from the storytelling narrative. The story is about human connection and it doesn't have the same impact with when the presentation is so high-tech.

Tickets are onsale on the Tron Theatre website until Sunday 8 November.

Photo credit: Ray Chan

