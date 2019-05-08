BWW Review: HUGH JACKMAN: THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW. SSE Hydro, Glasgow

It's often the case that major tours seem to skip Scotland completely so it was an absolute delight to have Hugh Jackman kick off his world tour in Glasgow this week. While I wouldn't normally feel the need to put a spoiler warning in a concert review, if you're planning to see this tour and don't want to know the setlist- look away now!

From the second Hugh Jackman appears onstage this is a spectacle. Opening with "The Greatest Show" sets the pace for the rest of the evening as he performs with an orchestra and perfectly executed choreography.

Jackman takes us through his musical career and includes songs from important moments in his life- such as the song he had as his first dance at his wedding "Just The Way You Look Tonight". The show has been designed to be very accessible to an audience that might not know much about Jackman's background but also to give the theatre nerds everything they came for. One of the standout moments for me was his performance of "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen complete with choir.

Of course, there was bound to be plenty of songs from The Greatest Showman and we were treated to "Come Alive", "Million Dreams" and "From Now On". Another special surprise was an appearance from Keala Settle who took to the stage to sing "This Is Me" and received a well deserved a mid-show standing ovation.

Something I found particularly remarkable about the show was how unique it felt to the city it was being performed in. The choir featured in the show were from Glasgow, as was musical theatre performer Jenna Lee James who sang a stunning "I Dreamed A Dream" during the Les Miserables segment of the performance. Jackman was keen to involve the audience and have playful banter with audience members throughout.

Sometimes gushing over the city you're playing in can come across as insincere but not in Jackman's case. He's embraced his new nickname ("Shuggie") and has spent the past few days sampling the local cuisine. Though his energetic two hour plus show does not indicate any ill effects from the deep fried mars bars he's developed a taste for...!

Hugh Jackman is a born entertainer who had the 13,000 strong audience in the palm of his hand the entire evening. The Greatest Showman? He certainly is.

Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show. is on a world tour throughout 2019.





