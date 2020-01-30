BWW Review: ADRIFT, Scottish Youth Theatre

Adrift is a production from the Citizens Theatre Young Co. and is written by former Young Co. member Catriona McNicholl.

Cammy is first seen in a hospital bed with her anxious mother sitting on the edge of it, willing her to wake up. It isn't clear how old she is but her mother confirms to a nurse that she's still in school. Her mum is clutching a bottle of her daughters pills and there is no doubt as to what was happened.

Cammy is trapped in a dream-like state where her hospital bed becomes a boat, drifting out to see. She is joined by a Captain and an Engineer who both try and sway her in a different direction. The suicide metaphor is clear as it is presented that she has two options- head back to shore or go further out to sea. The reinforcement of this metaphor starts to grate a little as it is repeated throughout the play.

The young cast are highly capable though I found some of the scenes with the ensemble confusing as it wasn't clear who was who. The distortion of reality is intentional though as lighting design is also used to make some of the play come across as a bit of a trippy experience.

Mental health is a subject appearing in a lot of theatre at the moment but Adrift handles it responsibly. The programme lists resources to access if you are having difficulty with the themes of the play and there were posters dotted around the venue offering the services of mental health first aiders who are on site for each performance.

While a little repetitive in places, Adrift is a promising play that doesn't shy away from difficult issues and presents them in an accessible way.

Adrift is at the Scottish Youth Theatre until 31 January.





