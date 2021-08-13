BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES Runs Through August 30 At C Arts Digital Online Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Internationally acclaimed one woman show Bette Davis AIN'T FOR SISSIES has been one of the success stories of the pandemic era. Just before COVID lockdowns began, writer/performer Jessica Sherr was in negotiations for the official Off-Broadway debut of her touring show.

Her first livestream of Bette Davis AIN'T FOR SISSIES on April 3, 2020 via Facebook proved that there was interest in Davis and watching solo performances from home. Since then, Sherr performed the show live from her apartment countless times, attracting audiences from 24 states and 7 countries globally. She was even able to do nearly a dozen live performances in Central Park for small, socially distanced and masked audiences last summer.

Now, a recently filmed production of Bette Davis AIN'T FOR SISSIES under the direction of Drama Desk Award winner Karen Carpenter (the Off-Broadway hits Harry Townsend's Last Stand, Love Loss and What I Wore) will run as part of C Arts Digital Online Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The streaming production marks a return to the Edinburgh Fringe for the show after making its international debut in 2013 at Assembly Rooms with acclaimed encore engagements in 2014 and 2015.

In Bette Davis AIN'T FOR SISSIES, Sherr channels 31-year old Bette Davis' fight against the male-dominated studio system. On the night of the 1939 Oscars, Bette Davis returns home knowing she's to lose Best Actress to Vivien Leigh's Scarlet O'Hara, because the press has leaked the winners. Davis takes us on the bumpy ride of her tumultuous rise, as the tenacious actress fights her way through the studio system to the top. Witness Bette triumph over misogyny to win roles and compensation on par with her male counterparts. See what happens when someone who always wins...loses.

Written and performed by Jessica Sherr (Blue Bloods, Annie, Claws), Bette Davis AIN'T FOR SISSIES was filmed live at the Mile Square Theater in Hoboken, NJ in spring 2021. The all-female production team includes lighting by Minjoo Kim, music composed by Lillie Rebecca McDonough, hair and makeup by Loryn Pretorius, and wig by April Spain. Tickets are £16, available at www.BetteDavisAintForSissies.com. The streaming production of Bette Davis AIN'T FOR SISSIES can be viewed on demand through August 30. For more info visit www.CtheArts.com.

Bette Davis AIN'T FOR SISSIES premiered at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2008 and has gone on to sold-out five-star runs at Edinburgh Fringe Festival over three consecutive years (at The Fiddler's Elbow and Assembly Rooms), a month-long run in Chicago, a US tour in 2015, and a run at St. James Theater in London. The show has been seen in 12 US states including stops in Tucson, San Antonio, Roswell, San Jose and Little Rock, and three countries.