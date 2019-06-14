Amy Bell and The Place Present THE FORECAST

Blending dance, text, animation and a live digital soundscape, Amy Bell eschews the outgrown leotard of her youth and challenges conventional ideas of gender and movement. The Forecast was prompted by wondering where all the queer women in dance are, and invites audiences to peer through the lens of weather to find a new perspective. Amy presents a partly poetic, partly informal address to the audience, upending stereotypes and expanding empathetic connections to make the personal universal. Prepare for a high chance of virtuosity, introspection and humour.

As the only dyke in the dance class, Amy finds new moves for a more radical notion of femininity. The Forecast features animation and dramaturgy by Hetain Patel and live sound and music by Jamie McCarthy

Amy says: "The Fringe feels like a brilliant context for The Forecast. The show is essentially an invitation to celebrate the particularity of female queerness and for audiences, whoever they are, to connect, find common ground and to have a laugh. I'm genuinely excited about the potential of the work to open up conversations around gender and have some real impact."

The Forecast is part of The Place's third biennial showcase at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe alongside Lost Dog's Juliet & Romeo, also at Dance Base. In addition to the showcase, this will be the fifth year The Place has supported dance at the Fringe through its sponsorship of the Total Theatre Award for Dance.

Amy Bell is a dance artist who unwraps conversations around queerness and slippages of meaning across language and movement. Her performance work, augmented by writing, curating, facilitating and dramaturgical practices, is borne of binary busting fervour. She aims to explode 'them-and-us' thinking around embodiment, queerness, marginalisation and relationships between audiences, artists and institutions. Amy's performance practice includes theatrical, installation and site-sensitive works for Tino Sehgal, Hussein Chalayan & Damien Jalet, Alessandro Sciarroni, Lea Anderson, Charlotte Spencer, Chiara Frigo, Marco D'Agostin and Maresa von Stockert's Tilted Productions amongst others. Amy curated Splayed,a festival of disruptive femininities at The Place, where she is currently Artist Development Manager. She has also curated Bend It 2016 - 2017, a queer performance night at Yorkshire Dance and Rambert's Choreographic Development Platform, 2016. Amy teaches and facilitates widely, working with queer collectives in Cearà, Brazil for the British Council Pontes Programme in 2018 and facilitating young makers on Next Choreography at Siobhan Davies Dance 2016 - 2018.

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 12+ (contains nudity and swearing)

amy-bell.com | www.theplace.org.uk





