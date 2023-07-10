Alexa Davies Cast as Charly in LADY DEALER at Paines Plough Roundabout at Summerhall

Alexa Davies (Vinyl, Raised by Wolves, The Detectorists) has been cast as Charly in Lady Dealer, the blistering new solo show from award-winning writer Martha Watson Allpress, (Patricia Gets Ready (for a date with the man that used to hit her)) which makes its world premiere at Summerhall.

The piece is directed by Emily Aboud, who recently completed a run of their 5-star sell-out theatre-cabaret show SPLINTERED at the Soho Theatre as well as receiving an Evening Standard Future Theatre Award.

The world premiere of Lady Dealer is the Paines Plough Roundabout producing debut for Grace Dickson Productions who are proud to present, the blistering new mile-a-minute poem play about self-forgiveness, the exhaustion of trying, and mistaking self-destruction for self-preservation. It's also about weed.

For Charly, every day is the same. They used to be different, when there was Clo, but there isn't Clo anymore and she doesn't want to dwell on that. She just wants to chug coffee, blast Beastie Boys and deal drugs. Simple.

But when Charly suffers a power cut, she's forced back into the real world; a world of knockoff Morrisseys, disapproving mothers and, ultimately, a world she has to navigate alone

On taking on the role of Charly Alexa Davies said:

“I'm so thrilled to be bringing Martha Watson Allpress' brilliant 'Lady Dealer' to life at the Edinburgh Fringe 2023! It's an honour to get to be the very first person to perform such an electrifying, mile a minute, heartfelt piece.”

Director Emily Aboud comments on the casting of Alexa:

“With Alexa Davies at the helm of this show, I can hardly contain my excitement to bring Lady Dealer to the Roundabout this fringe. She's a phenomenal actor and brings such depth and nuance to this multifaceted character that Martha has created. I already know that audiences can expect something entirely magical for the festival. I'm beyond blessed to be working with such a fantastic team at my favourite venue of the Edinburgh Fringe.”

Writer Martha Watson Allpress said:

“I am so, SO thrilled that Alexa has come on board as our Lady Dealer. The humour and depth she brings to the show is insane, and I think audiences are going to be blown away by her. It's still quite surreal to me that this team is going up to this venue with this show; life doesn't get much sweeter. “