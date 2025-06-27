Alasdair Beckett King Brings New Solo Comedy Show KING OF CRUMBS to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alasdair Beckett-King: King of Crumbs will be performed at 8.00pm in the Pleasance Dome (King Dome) from 30th July - 11th August.

In King of Crumbs, ABK blends smart writing with an offbeat comic sensibility.Times are hard for a medieval whimsy pedlar. The milk of human kindness has curdled into the cheese of mistrust ‒hungrily devoured on the crackers of hatred. Which is bad news for everyone, especially the vegans.With his distinctive comic voice, Alasdair is the only comedian daring enough to ask the real questions: Who watches the watchmen? Who milks the milkmen? How come ducks quack at the speed they walk?

These are the mysteries that plague the King of Crumbs. As the pillars of civilisation crumble into the sea of chaos, Alasdair Beckett-King makes a rallying cry for uplifting nonsense. He steps down from his seat on the Elder Millennial High Council and asks... What Would Satan Do?

In King of Crumbs, ABK promises to: Raise people up, like an unqualified forklift operator. Solve the political and moral crises of our age and still have time for a funny story about biscuits. Escape the Millennial Nostalgia Trap before your very eyes. Were things really better in the 90s? ABK says NO! Pop-Tarts were rubbish.

Alasdair is a legendary comedian, in that there is little historical evidence that he exists. The multi-award-winning stand-up comedian has performed on '8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown', 'Mock the Week', 'Comedy Central Live', 'Radio 4's The News Quiz'and at Glastonbury Festival. And he's just about to film his debut on 'Would I Lie To You?' Following several viral videos and sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Alasdair toured the UK in 2023 and 2024. He is the co-host of the Loremen podcast and the author of the Montgomery Bonbon series of kids' mystery novels published by Walker Books.

