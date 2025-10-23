Aberdeen Magical Society Unveils Line-up For Annual Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Aberdeen Magical Society has unveiled the line-up for its popular annual show. The showcase of top north east magical talent takes place on Tuesday, November 25 from 7.30pm at The Sportsman's Club in Aberdeen.

Performing on the night will be society president Garry Seagraves, comedy poet and magician Sid Ozalid, and well-known local magicians Paul Rae, Carl Howse and James Dickson.

Rounding out the line-up are Jim Aitken, Steve Meredith, Chris Begg, Scott Clegg and David Anderson - each bringing their own unique twist on magic to the evening.

The event will be hosted by award-winning magicians Eoin Smith and Magic Jono. Aberdeen Magical Society president Garry Seagraves said: "As we prepare for our 100th anniversary next year, we're delighted to get back out in front of audiences to share our passion for magic at our annual show in November.

"Aberdeen Magical Society has seen a surge in membership over the last year, so we're delighted to expand our usual line-up of eight magicians to 10 in 2025 - giving even more of our members the chance to perform. Featuring everyone from full-time professionals to hobbyists, the show will represent the best of magic from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire - with so many styles of performance on offer.

"At just £1 per act, you won't find a better value night of entertainment in Aberdeen - or anywhere else, for that matter!"