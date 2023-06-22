AI-Led Production SOULMATES: (NOT) FOUND To Be Presented At Edinburgh Fringe

While some worry that AI is going to take our jobs, create our art and drive our vehicles, we embrace its powers and ask it to do exactly those things. SOULMATES: (NOT) FOUND imagines the future where we entrust our fate to a digital collaborator and a pilot of the first AI-rlines taking its passengers on a flight to find soulmates.

Will it turn out to be one big error or a major win for humanity?

"With your soulmate(s) on board and the AI in the pilot seat,

it will be your most memorable flight ever".

"Soulmates: (Not) Found" is an immersive and interactive experience exploring the implications of Artificial Intelligence on human life and one of its most enigmatic concepts - the soul.

To decrease growing alienation among humans, scientists developed an algorithm that helps people find their ultimate platonic soulmates. The technology is now being implemented in public spaces in its test-flight mode and is led by artificial intelligence (AI).

You find yourself on board the first AI-rlines, opting in to participate in the experiment. Along with your fellow passengers, you will be put through a series of social experiments, devised by the digital mind using centuries of scientific study and, occasionally, classical poetry. Will you find your soulmate(s) beside you? It's up to you and a (questionably) soulless AI pilot.

In this light-hearted interactive play, you'll be presented with deep philosophical questions, reflect on programming glitches and, in the end, witness the theatre and AI technology come together to send a message to humanity.

This project is an introduction to "The Waiting Room" Series taking place in site-specific locations of the waiting nature. Written and Directed by Natalia Yandyganova. Produced by Joyce Lao and Natalia Yandyganova. Co-produced by Anna Bredikhina and Saby Morabito.

A collaborative effort of two NYC indie theatre teams, Angry Fish Theatre and Ally Artist Group, The Soulmates (Not) Found is a fully-female operated project bringing together diverse cultural experiences and common artistic goals to create a work celebrating human connection and achieving new forms in performing arts by embracing modern means of expression.