AETHER Will Explore Dark Matter and Mystery at Edinburgh Fringe 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheatreGoose will bring its third original production, AETHER, to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Running from July 31 to August 25 (excluding August 11 and 18), the production will play Summerhall’s Anatomy Lecture Theatre nightly at 7:15 PM.

Written and directed by Emma Howlett, AETHER interweaves particle physics, Victorian séance, and existential inquiry into a mysterious, multidisciplinary work propelled by spectacle and scientific wonder. Part lab, part ghost story, and part rogue Nobel Prize ceremony, the show stars an ensemble of characters—a disillusioned illusionist, a murdered mathematician, a reluctant medium, and an obsessive PhD student—as they collectively confront the unknowable.

Inspired by the work of astrophysicist Vera Rubin, AETHER is a meditation on the 95% of the universe we cannot observe or define. It explores the intersection of belief and scientific discovery, and the too-often-erased stories of women in STEM. The production was developed in consultation with scientists at Oxford, Cambridge, Edinburgh, and Stanford, and supported by the Hugo Burge Foundation New Theatre Writing Residency and a John Fernald Award from the Equity Charitable Trust.

Ticketing Information

AETHER runs July 31 through August 25 (not August 11 or 18) at Summerhall, Anatomy Lecture Theatre. Performances begin at 7:15 PM and run 60 minutes. Tickets start at £10.00.

Cast and Creative Team

Written and directed by Emma Howlett, AETHER features design by Ellie Wintour, lighting by Ed Saunders, sound and original composition by Sarah Spencer, and dramaturgy by Sophie Kean.

TheatreGoose is a UK-based company focused on immersive, design-driven storytelling. Previous Fringe hits include Her Green Hell and Sisters Three, both met with critical acclaim and award recognition.

Comments