A Play, A Pie And A Pint Presents MEDEA ON THE MIC By Nazli Tabatabai-Khatambakhsh

A Play, A Pie and A Pint will present MEDEA ON THE MIC by Nazli Tabatabai-Khatambakhsh, Monday 10th - Saturday 15th June 2024, 1pm.

Internationally esteemed artist and writer Nazli Tabatabai-Khatambakhsh presents Scotland with a brand-new feminist, queer re-examining of the epic Greek tragedy, on the Òran Mór stage. The world famous A Play, A Pie and A Pint presents MEDEA ON THE MIC - Nazli Tabatabai-Khatambakhsh after Euripedes, but funnier.

Nazli Tabatabai-Khatambakhsh invites audiences to rejoin their favourite princess-sorceress Medea as she shares stories of her Scottish heart and swaggering between the wonderlands of Berlin, Tehran and New York. Medea turns tragedy to comedy; she's funny, all women with scars are. It's not just Medea at the mic, also reimagined for a Modern Stage, see Jason (of Argonauts fame), new pal the Chariot Queen reading folk to filth, and the brutally honest Mother Superior.

Based on the ancient story, MEDEA ON THE MIC sees the “tragic heroine” reclaim her story and take back her sense of self with a new outlook for 2024. The audience is re-introduced to Medea the person, the survivor, the hustler - the demi-god (her words!).

MEDEA ON THE MIC is a feminist, queer retelling of the epic Greek tragedy that turns the tables on being gaslit without losing your sense of humour.

Nazli Tabatabai-Khatambakhsh commented:

“There are women that come into your life that are both a salve and a thrill. Medea came into mine when I needed her most. She brought her humour, wisdom and power and I want to share that with audiences starting at the Òran Mór.”

Nazli Tabatabai-Khatambakhsh's credits include Director National Theatre of Scotland & BBC Drama Scotland (Glasgow), Director Traverse Theatre (Edinburgh), Playwright & Actor Northern Stage (Newcastle), Actor Summerhall (Edinburgh), Artist Royal Opera House (Covent Garden, London), Librettist Britten Pears Arts (Snape), Librettist Birmingham Opera Company (Birmingham), Librettist Welsh National Opera (Cardiff), Director City Theatre (Tehran), Performance Poet Nuyorican Poets Café (New York), and Dramaturg Royal Court (London) from Autumn 2024.

MEDEA ON THE MIC at The Play, A Pie and A Pint at Òran Mór from Monday 10th - Saturday 15th June, 1pm.

