Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Will Offer Pride Nights During 2025-2026 Theatre Season

During Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s 26th theatre season, which will be a celebration of the “Soul of a People,” WBTT will offer Pride Nights during the run of each regular season show. These events – all of which take place on Saturday nights – will include a pre-show reception with lite bites, beer and wine, and socializing on WBTT’s rooftop terrace.



Running from October 8, 2025 through May 17, 2026, WBTT’s regular season shows – and the corresponding Pride Nights – are “Purlie” (November 1, 2025), “Paradise Blue” (January 24, 2026), “How I Got Over: A Gospel Revue” (March 7, 2026) and the world-premiere original musical, “Lies, Spells and Old Wives’ Tales” (April 25, 2026).



Opening the season is the Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning musical, “Purlie.” WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs will direct; show runs from October 8-November 9, 2025. The season’s dramatic offering is “Paradise Blue,” written by renowned American playwright and actress, Dominique Morisseau. Director is Goodman Theatre (Chicago)/WBTT Resident Director Chuck Smith; runs from January 7-February 8, 2026. Next up is “How I Got Over: A Gospel Revue,” a high-spirited show that celebrates the music of renowned singers like Mahalia Jackson, Aretha Franklin, The Staple Singers, and other gospel greats. Created, adapted and directed by Nate Jacobs; runs from February 18-March 29, 2026. Closing the season is “Lies, Spells and Old Wives’ Tales,” a new, original musical comedy, adapted and created by Nate Jacobs and his writing partner (and brother), Michael Jacobs. Director is Nate Jacobs; runs from April 8-May 17, 2026.



“While WBTT has long been proudly open, welcoming and inclusive, we felt the current times ask for us to be more publicly supportive of our LGBTQ friends so, in the coming season, we look forward to strengthening our connections to the LGBTQ community while continuing to provide a warm, welcoming place for all to gather, socialize and enjoy world-class theatre,” said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach.



WBTT's Pride Nights are sponsored by the Helen Hamilton Fund of Gulf Coast Community Foundation; lite bites will be provided by restaurant partners Hanami Japanese Fine Dining & Lounge, Sage, and Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi Grill.



Showtimes are Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. for the Pride Nights; all performances take place in The Donelly Theatre at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota). Individual tickets are $54/adults, $24/students (25 and under) and active military. Subscriptions are $174/adults, $92/students and active military.