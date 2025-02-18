Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Reveals 2025-2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's 26th season will be a celebration of the “Soul Of A People.” In its 2025-2026 theatre season, WBTT will offer fan favorites, a drama by playwright/actress Dominique Morisseau, and a brand-new world premiere show. Running from October 8, 2025 through May 17, 2026, the regular season shows are “Purlie,” “Paradise Blue,” “How I Got Over: A Gospel Revue” and “Lies, Spells and Old Wives' Tales.” The holiday show – which is not part of the season subscription – is “Black Nativity.”

“For our 26th anniversary season, we have adopted the theme 'Soul Of A People,' which refers to the collective spirit, identity, and cultural essence of a group of people, encompassing their shared history, values, traditions, beliefs and aspirations,” said WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. “In the coming season, we will explore some of the deepest and most meaningful aspects that bind us together as a community and affirm our strong sense of pride and connection to our shared heritage.”

Opening the season is the Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning show, “Purlie.” In this fun-loving musical, a dynamic traveling preacher, Purlie Victorious Judson, returns to his small Georgia town – still enmeshed in Jim Crow times – to shake things up and change lives. The self-taught preacher plans to open an abandoned church and ring the bell of freedom. However, he has a problem: Ol' Cap'n is holding Purlie's inheritance due to the discovery of a long-lost cousin. With the help of Ol' Cap'n's son, Charlie, Purlie manages to outsmart the white-haired old-timer to win a victory for freedom. Director is Nate Jacobs. Runs October 8-November 9, 2025.

During the holiday season, WBTT invites the community to celebrate with “Black Nativity,” an inspirational gospel musical originally penned by poet/playwright Langston Hughes that retells the biblical Nativity story. The music is an exuberant mash-up of gospel, blues, spiritual and Christmas music, paired with the poetry of Hughes and the creativity and heart of WBTT. Jacobs adapted and is directing the show; WBTT's Resident Choreographer, Donald Frison, will be assistant director. Runs November 19-December 21, 2025.

The season's dramatic offering is “Paradise Blue,” written by renowned American playwright and actress, Dominique Morisseau. In a strip of Detroit known as Paradise Valley, a man named Blue struggles to keep his father's business, Paradise Club, afloat during a push towards gentrification. The city wants to kick African-Americans in the community of Black Bottom out by buying properties up and down the strip. Blue, who is haunted by the memory of his father, teeters on the edge of madness as he decides whether selling the club is selling his soul. The people who occupy Paradise Club begin to turn on each other and change as the city changes around them. Morisseau illuminates the effects of gentrification and the erasure of Black history on the African-American community with her first play in The Detroit Project (two more have been written). Director is Chuck Smith. Runs from January 7-February 8, 2026.

Next up is “How I Got Over: A Gospel Revue.” Performed at WBTT in 2016 and then featured at the National (now International) Black Theater Festival in 2017, this high-spirited show raises the rafters and celebrates the music of renowned singers like Mahalia Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Mighty Clouds of Joy, The Staple Singers, James Cleveland, and other gospel greats. It features traditional songs like “Travelin' Shoes,” “Amazing Grace” and “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” combined with more upbeat, popular tunes such as “Elijah Rock,” “Oh Happy Day,” and “When The Saints Go Marching In.” Created, adapted and directed by Nate Jacobs. Runs from February 18-March 29, 2026.

Closing the season is “Lies, Spells and Old Wives' Tales.” This new, original musical comedy, adapted and created by Nate Jacobs and his writing partner (and brother), Michael Jacobs, celebrates the spirit, identity, and cultural essence of a people. The show spotlights and celebrates the sayings, beliefs, values, fables, stories, and traditions that are passed down from generation to generation and become the fiber and foundation that establishes the conventions and traditions of a people. The show features original, unique and fun music. It guarantees to be an experience filled with reminiscent and festive joy. Director is Nate Jacobs. Runs from April 8-May 17, 2026.

“As we enter our second quarter-century, we are enjoying the creative freedom afforded by our overwhelming support from the community and resulting success,” said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. “We are fortunate to be able to not only pull popular material from seasons past but also generate completely new and original content, homegrown right here in Sarasota. We hope the community will enjoy our lineup for the 2025-2026 season!”

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays-Sundays; all performances take place in The Donelly Theatre at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota).

Subscriptions will go on sale in early summer, with an early order period for theatre sponsors beginning late spring. Individual ticket sales will be announced at a later date. Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.

