Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Hosts Sizzlin' Summer Cabaret Series in July

For Sarasota theatre Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, there will be no summer slowdown. In addition to a two-week run of hit show “Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue” from August 22-September 7, the nonprofit arts organization plans to heat things up with its “Sizzlin' Summer Cabaret Series” from July 16-20. The shows will feature three of WBTT's most prolific and popular artists in two separate shows.

Michael Mendez will star in “Harry Belafonte: King of Calypso,” an original musical revue written and directed by WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, with music selected and adapted by Mendez and Jacobs. This show was first performed by Mendez in October of 2023 on WBTT's mainstage as well as featured during WBTT's April Fools' Fête in the spring of 2025.

In this show, Mendez pays tribute to Belafonte, a barrier-breaking singer, actor and civil rights activist who passed away in 2023 at the age of 96. The show reflects the deep impact of Belafonte's life, while revisiting well-known (and perhaps some new-to-you) Belafonte hits such as "Jump In the Line," "Matilda, Matilda," “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)" and many more.

Mendez has performed for well over a decade with WBTT. He has become a fan favorite through roles in shows such as “In the Heights,” "Marvin Gaye: Prince of Soul," "Soul Man," "Soul Crooners," "Joyful! Joyful!" and “Five Guys Named Moe.” He previously starred as a young Belafonte in the Troupe's 2014 hit, "Harry and Lena," was Seymour in the 2015 blockbuster "Little Shop of Horrors," and played the titular role in 2016's "The Wiz." He has appeared several times with WBTT at the International Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Performances of “Harry Belafonte” will take place on Wednesday, July 16 and Friday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on Saturday, July 19 at 2 p.m.

WBTT artists Raleigh Mosely II and Jazzmin Carson will bring their undeniable chemistry to “The Titan and The Muse – Love Deluxe,” a soul-drenched concert experience weaving the iconic duets of legends like Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell, Ashford & Simpson, and Whitney Houston & Bobby Brown into a sensual, cinematic journey through love's many forms. This show premiered at The Bay Sarasota in March.

A soulful force on the WBTT stage, Mosely brings fire, finesse, and deep emotional resonance to every performance. From "Soul Crooners," "Black Nativity," “In the Heights” and “Marvin Gaye: Prince of Soul” to "A Motown Christmas," “Joyful! Joyful!” and "Dreamgirls," his recent notable roles have affirmed his place as one of the region's most captivating voices and electrifying dancers.

Since bursting onto WBTT's stage in "Dreamgirls," Carson has become a standout force — enchanting audiences with her rich, expressive voice and magnetic storytelling. Roles with WBTT have included “Once On This Island,” “Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue,” “A Motown Christmas” and “Marvin Gaye: Prince of Soul.”

Performances of “The Titan and The Muse” will take place on Thursday, July 17 and Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m.

“We know that there are plenty of year-round residents who are seeking arts opportunities during the summer; we also have artists who live in the Sarasota-Manatee area who are seeking professional opportunities at a time when many stages go dark,” said Jacobs. “We are thrilled to have artists like Michael, Raleigh and Jazzmin, who are more than qualified to carry a full evening of entertainment. We're looking forward to an energetic and music-filled weekend as these two shows take the stage!”

