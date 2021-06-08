WBTT Names New Trustee, Announces 2021-2022 Board of Trustees

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is proud to announce its 2021-2022 board of trustees, charged with guiding the well-loved arts organization into its post-pandemic future. New to the board this year is Michele J. Hooper.

Hooper will serve with trustees Cheryl Anderson (treasurer), Ali Bahaj, Chris Caswell, J.D. (secretary), Kitty Cranor, Michael Gardiner, Sy Goldblatt, Doris A. Johnson (chair), Penelope Kingman, Margie Nellum Lee, Dr. John Maupin, Howard Millman, Dr. Randall Morgan, Marian Moss (vice chair), Mona Rankin, Dona Scott, Eva Slane and Lois Watson.

Departing trustees include Marvin Albert, Dr. Jaih Jackson and Mike Rosario. Marvin Albert will become a member of WBTT's honorary board of trustees.

Hooper is the president and CEO of The Directors' Council, which consults with major companies to improve the effectiveness of their corporate governance. With over 30 years of corporate board experience, she is an audit committee financial expert with over 25 years of experience chairing audit committees of several global companies. She currently serves on the corporate boards of UnitedHealth Group and United Airlines; previously she served on the boards of PPG Industries, Target Corporation, Seagram's, Warner Music Group and AstraZeneca. She is currently vice chair of the Smithsonian National Board and a board member of the Van Wezel Foundation.

Since first discovering WBTT in 2007, Hooper and her husband, Lemuel Seabrook, have co-sponsored performances, contributed to the organization, and attended an ever-increasing number of shows annually since moving to Florida.

"I am pleased and honored to be asked to join WBTT at this exciting time," said Hooper. "I am a firm believer in WBTT's mission and look forward to helping the organization expand its reach and impact in the coming year and beyond."

"We are so excited to welcome Michele to the board and are ever-grateful for WBTT's volunteer leadership," added Julie Leach, WBTT's executive director. "Our board has been essential in keeping us focused on our mission and sustaining us through some really challenging times through the pandemic. We are hopeful that 2021-2022 will find us enjoying better times as we return to our theater!"

For more about WBTT, go to westcoastblacktheatre.org or call 941-366-1505.

