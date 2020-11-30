Van Wezel Announces Additional Performance - LIZ CALLAWAY: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Liz Callaway: Home for the Holidays is a magical concert that can be viewed from the comfort of your home! On Friday, December 11, 2020 at 7 p.m., Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway will perform a mix of holiday favorites and beloved Broadway showtunes with stories about the holidays and her career. Viewers will even get a preview of music from her upcoming holiday album, Comfort and Joy. The stream will also include a special behind-the-scenes interview with the artist and a post-show Q&A.

Ms. Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers and The Look of Love. Other New York appearances include the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center, A Stephen Sondheim Evening, Fiorello (Encores) and Hair in Concert. Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant. She received an Emmy Award for hosting Ready to Go, a daily, live children's program on CBS in Boston.

Tickets are $25 per stream. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The event will be available for purchase and streaming through Saturday, December 19, 2020. Patrons will have 24 hours to watch the stream from when they start it and must watch it by the end of the day on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Many virtual events and socially distanced shows, as well as Variety shows on the main stage, are on sale now for the 2020-2021 season. To view a full listing of upcoming events, visit www.VanWezel.org.

Shows on sale now:

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You