VIDEO: Get A First Look At Asolo Rep's CAMELOT

The outdoor production was recorded and now available for streaming!

Apr. 2, 2021  

Asolo Repertory Theatre will stream its concert production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot from April 5 - 11. Tickets purchased through March 28 are $15 for an individual and $25 for a household. Tickets purchased from March 29 - April 9 are $20 for an individual and $30 for a household. Once purchased, ticketholders will have a 48-hour window to watch and sales end April 9.

Check out video of the cast in action below!

The winner of four Tony Awards, Lerner and Loewe's classic 1960 musical defined an age when integrity, courage, and goodness prevailed as the ideals of humankind. King Arthur has created a utopian kingdom of chivalry and civil rule, but when his beloved Queen Guenevere falls in love with his most trusted knight, true honor is put to the test. With one of Broadway's most enchanting scores featuring the hauntingly romantic "If Ever I Would Leave You" and "I Loved You Once in Silence." With a streamlined concert staging by Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal, and new orchestrations by Tony-nominated Steve Orich, this exquisite musical promises love at first sight, a castle in the distance, and an equal place for all.

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Asolo Rep's CAMELOT
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nikki Snelson
Nikki Snelson
Lauren Molina
Lauren Molina
Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy

Related Articles View More Sarasota Stories
Artist Series Concert With Vocalist Maria Wirries is Sold Out Photo

Artist Series Concert With Vocalist Maria Wirries is Sold Out

Asolo Rep Reunites Cast Of EVITA With Ana Isabelle & Friends In Concert Photo

Asolo Rep Reunites Cast Of EVITA With Ana Isabelle & Friends In Concert

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Presents PIPELINE Photo

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Presents PIPELINE

The Saillant Company Launches TicToc Earth Campaign In Florida Photo

The Saillant Company Launches TicToc Earth Campaign In Florida


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV