VIDEO: Get A First Look At Asolo Rep's CAMELOT

Asolo Repertory Theatre will stream its concert production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot from April 5 - 11. Tickets purchased through March 28 are $15 for an individual and $25 for a household. Tickets purchased from March 29 - April 9 are $20 for an individual and $30 for a household. Once purchased, ticketholders will have a 48-hour window to watch and sales end April 9.

Check out video of the cast in action below!

The winner of four Tony Awards, Lerner and Loewe's classic 1960 musical defined an age when integrity, courage, and goodness prevailed as the ideals of humankind. King Arthur has created a utopian kingdom of chivalry and civil rule, but when his beloved Queen Guenevere falls in love with his most trusted knight, true honor is put to the test. With one of Broadway's most enchanting scores featuring the hauntingly romantic "If Ever I Would Leave You" and "I Loved You Once in Silence." With a streamlined concert staging by Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal, and new orchestrations by Tony-nominated Steve Orich, this exquisite musical promises love at first sight, a castle in the distance, and an equal place for all.