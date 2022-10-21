Urbanite Theatre to Kick Off 2022/23 Season With THE BURDENS This Weekend

Urbanite Theatre will begin its 2022/23 Season with a twisted and inventive dark comedy, The Burdens by Matt Schatz. The Burdens, directed by Urbanite Theatre Artistic Director Brendan Ragan, will follow a set of clumsy siblings plotting to address a problematic grandfather.

Mordy and Jane's dreadful, centenarian grandfather is an emotional and financial tax on the family, and he just won't die. Scheming almost entirely via sarcastic and misspelled text messages, the siblings hatch an outrageous plan to relieve their family of their grandfather's burden.

"The Burdens is an excellent blend of zany, dark comedy and heartfelt storytelling," says director Brendan Ragan. "It's equal parts madcap and touching family story. Anyone with a problematic family member will immediately relate."

The production, uniquely told entirely through text messages, voice mails and emails, also makes for an original method for storytelling. "We don't see any devices on stage, the siblings deliver all their lines like dialogue," says Ragan. "But it shows you how different people talk when it's through a device. It makes for a hilarious commentary on communication in the 21st century."

Production History: The Burdens was developed during a residency at the National Playwrights Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center and has received productions at City Theatre, Bloomington Playwright's Project, and Mile Square Theatre.

The 2022/23 Season, titled Heredity, will feature four productions that investigate the complexities of interpersonal family dynamics and heritage.

Performance Details:

THE BURDENS

by Matt Schatz

Directed by Brendan Ragan

October 22 - December 4, 2022

Running time: 80 minutes

Production Schedule

Tuesday (November 22nd only) at 7:30pm

Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30pm

Fridays at 8:00pm

Saturdays at 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sundays at 2:00pm

No performance November 24th & 25th

Cast:

Jane Berman - Morgan Lavenstein

Mordy Berman - Jacob Fallon

Creative Team:

Playwright - Matt Schatz

Director/Artistic Director - Brendan Ragan

Artistic Director - Summer Wallace

Production Stage Manager - Tori Heikenfeld

Scenic Design - Tom Hansen

Technical Supervisor & Sound Design - Alex Pinchin

Lighting Design - Ethan Vail

Master Carpenter - Eugene Alcorn

Costume Design - Alison Gensmer

Scenic Artist - India Marie Paul

Music Coach - Creg Sclavi

is a writer and composer. Upcoming musicals include A Wicked Soul In Cherry Hill (Geffen Playhouse, Edgerton New Play Award) and An Untitled New Play By Justin Timberlake (City Theatre/Pittsburgh CLO). Other plays and musicals include The Door You Never Saw Before (Geffen Stayhouse), No One Sings Like You Anymore (Seattle Rep Commission), Georama (St. Louis Rep, Great River Shakespeare Festival, NYMF), Dunkfest '88 (Ars Nova), and more. Awards include The Kleban Prize in Musical Theatre, The ASCAP Foundation Harold Arlen Musical Theater Award, The Reva Shiner Comedy Award, and the New York Musical Festival Outstanding Lyrics Award. Matt has been the recipient of five Ensemble Studio Theatre/Alfred P. Sloan Foundation New Play Commissions. Non-theater work includes television and film projects developed for Fox, USA, TBS, Warner Bros, CBS, and others. Matt was a writer for Netflix Animation's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. He currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife and daughter.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION:

$39 regular

$25 under 40

$5 student

Tickets and Subscriptions are available online at any time at www.urbanitetheatre.com, or by calling 941-321-1397

Urbanite Theatre is located at 1487 2nd Street, Sarasota FL 34236.

MISSION: Urbanite Theatre is committed to creating visceral, shared experiences by fearlessly lifting up the boldest new voices in theatre. We believe in inclusive, artist-first storytelling, daring honesty, and the powerful connectivity of an intimate space.