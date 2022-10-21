Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Urbanite Theatre to Kick Off 2022/23 Season With THE BURDENS This Weekend

The production, uniquely told entirely through text messages, voice mails and emails, also makes for an original method for storytelling.

Sarasota News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

Urbanite Theatre to Kick Off 2022/23 Season With THE BURDENS This Weekend

Urbanite Theatre will begin its 2022/23 Season with a twisted and inventive dark comedy, The Burdens by Matt Schatz. The Burdens, directed by Urbanite Theatre Artistic Director Brendan Ragan, will follow a set of clumsy siblings plotting to address a problematic grandfather.

Mordy and Jane's dreadful, centenarian grandfather is an emotional and financial tax on the family, and he just won't die. Scheming almost entirely via sarcastic and misspelled text messages, the siblings hatch an outrageous plan to relieve their family of their grandfather's burden.

"The Burdens is an excellent blend of zany, dark comedy and heartfelt storytelling," says director Brendan Ragan. "It's equal parts madcap and touching family story. Anyone with a problematic family member will immediately relate."

The production, uniquely told entirely through text messages, voice mails and emails, also makes for an original method for storytelling. "We don't see any devices on stage, the siblings deliver all their lines like dialogue," says Ragan. "But it shows you how different people talk when it's through a device. It makes for a hilarious commentary on communication in the 21st century."

Production History: The Burdens was developed during a residency at the National Playwrights Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center and has received productions at City Theatre, Bloomington Playwright's Project, and Mile Square Theatre.

The 2022/23 Season, titled Heredity, will feature four productions that investigate the complexities of interpersonal family dynamics and heritage.

Performance Details:

THE BURDENS
by Matt Schatz
Directed by Brendan Ragan

October 22 - December 4, 2022

Running time: 80 minutes

Production Schedule
Tuesday (November 22nd only) at 7:30pm
Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30pm
Fridays at 8:00pm
Saturdays at 2:00pm & 8:00pm
Sundays at 2:00pm

No performance November 24th & 25th

Cast:
Jane Berman - Morgan Lavenstein
Mordy Berman - Jacob Fallon

Creative Team:
Playwright - Matt Schatz
Director/Artistic Director - Brendan Ragan
Artistic Director - Summer Wallace
Production Stage Manager - Tori Heikenfeld
Scenic Design - Tom Hansen
Technical Supervisor & Sound Design - Alex Pinchin
Lighting Design - Ethan Vail
Master Carpenter - Eugene Alcorn
Costume Design - Alison Gensmer
Scenic Artist - India Marie Paul
Music Coach - Creg Sclavi

Matt Schatz

is a writer and composer. Upcoming musicals include A Wicked Soul In Cherry Hill (Geffen Playhouse, Edgerton New Play Award) and An Untitled New Play By Justin Timberlake (City Theatre/Pittsburgh CLO). Other plays and musicals include The Door You Never Saw Before (Geffen Stayhouse), No One Sings Like You Anymore (Seattle Rep Commission), Georama (St. Louis Rep, Great River Shakespeare Festival, NYMF), Dunkfest '88 (Ars Nova), and more. Awards include The Kleban Prize in Musical Theatre, The ASCAP Foundation Harold Arlen Musical Theater Award, The Reva Shiner Comedy Award, and the New York Musical Festival Outstanding Lyrics Award. Matt has been the recipient of five Ensemble Studio Theatre/Alfred P. Sloan Foundation New Play Commissions. Non-theater work includes television and film projects developed for Fox, USA, TBS, Warner Bros, CBS, and others. Matt was a writer for Netflix Animation's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. He currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife and daughter.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION:

$39 regular
$25 under 40
$5 student

Tickets and Subscriptions are available online at any time at www.urbanitetheatre.com, or by calling 941-321-1397

Production URL: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204831®id=330&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanitetheatre.com%2Ftheburdens?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Urbanite Theatre is located at 1487 2nd Street, Sarasota FL 34236.

MISSION: Urbanite Theatre is committed to creating visceral, shared experiences by fearlessly lifting up the boldest new voices in theatre. We believe in inclusive, artist-first storytelling, daring honesty, and the powerful connectivity of an intimate space.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Hermitage Resumes Live Programming as Hurricane Repair Efforts Continue – New Fall Programs AnnouncedHermitage Resumes Live Programming as Hurricane Repair Efforts Continue – New Fall Programs Announced
October 21, 2022

The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) announced that it will resume fall programming throughout the Gulf Coast region on October 28, with a full line-up of outdoor and indoor events through the end of the year.
Sarasota Orchestra Announces November 2022 ConcertsSarasota Orchestra Announces November 2022 Concerts
October 20, 2022

Sarasota Orchestra kicks off its Masterworks series with bold works befitting of a season beginning. Its second Chamber Soirée of the season offers a unique opportunity to hear Sarasota Orchestra musicians alongside a special guest artist: pianist Orion Weiss.
Perlman Suncoast and Jewish Federation Present 'Violins And Hope' Next MonthPerlman Suncoast and Jewish Federation Present 'Violins And Hope' Next Month
October 19, 2022

Master violin maker Amnon Weinstein has spent the last two decades restoring violins that were played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust.
Perlman Music Program Suncoast Presents Acclaimed Violinist Randall Goosby At The Sarasota Opera House This WinterPerlman Music Program Suncoast Presents Acclaimed Violinist Randall Goosby At The Sarasota Opera House This Winter
October 17, 2022

Regional audiences will have the rare opportunity to see this highly acclaimed performer, accompanied by pianist Zhu Wang, as part of The Perlman Music Program Suncoast's “An Evening with Randall Goosby,” Thursday, December 8.
The Ringling Museum of Art to Host Salsa Party With Jeremy Bosch and Los HacherosThe Ringling Museum of Art to Host Salsa Party With Jeremy Bosch and Los Hacheros
October 17, 2022

Come dance to the sounds of one of today's most revered salsa bands at the HOT Salsa Party and the season kickoff on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the Courtyard of the John and Mable Museum of Art.