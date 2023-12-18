Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards

Urbanite Theatre Presents JUDITH By Katie Bender, January 5-February 18

Conceived and developed with Livy Scanlon and directed by Brendon Fox.

"Let me imagine, since facts are so hard to come by, what would have happened had Shakespeare had a wonderfully gifted sister, called Judith, let us say." -Virginia Woolf.

The world premiere of Katie Bender's JUDITH imagines that Shakespeare had a sister and, when her celebrity brother gets in trouble, she steps in to salvage his reputation.

This one-woman production follows Judith as she navigates a society marked by patriarchal dominance, political tension, and profound divisions. In her poetic pursuit, Judith gallivants in and out of character, discovering the pitfalls and pleasures of passing as the bard himself. Written by Katie Bender and directed by Brendon Fox, the world premiere of JUDITH is a touching narrative about mistaken identity, ambition, and self-worth.

Audiences may remember Brendon Fox for his directorial debut at Urbanite with REBORNING from the inaugural season. JUDITH, starring Olivia Scanlon, will be presented in partnership with the Hanover Theatre Repertory, located in Worcester, MA. The Hanover Theatre Repertory's mission is to engage, entertain, and energize audiences with dynamic theatrical experiences, focusing on classics, modern classics, and classics-inspired works.

"Judith is a captivating new contemporary play, offering an immersive experience that transcends the need for Shakespearean knowledge. Audiences will be enchanted, finding it accessible and enjoyable, regardless of their familiarity with the Bard's works." says Summer, Wallace Producing Artistic Director at Urbanite Theatre. 

To quote the play itself, JUDITH is “A perfect trinity between the audience, the actor, and the word.”

JUDITH runs from January 5th to February 18th, 2024. Tickets and information: Click Here.


