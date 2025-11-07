Tyler Mount to Host Rise Above Performing Arts Masquerade Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rise Above Performing Arts will present its 2nd Annual Masquerade Gala, an elegant evening celebrating the transformative power of the performing arts, on Saturday, February 7, 2026, 6:00 PM at Rise Above Performing Arts in Sarasota, Florida.

This year's gala will be hosted by three-time Tony Award-winning, Olivier, Grammy Award-winning, and Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist Broadway Producer Tyler Mount, whose acclaimed work on groundbreaking productions such as Hadestown, Jellicle Ball, Oh, Mary, and Once on This Island has helped shape the landscape of modern musical theatre. Mount's dynamic storytelling, passion for arts education, and behind-the-scenes Broadway insights will bring unmatched star power and inspiration to the event, which is expected to draw arts lovers, philanthropists, and community leaders from across the region.

Guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening featuring:

Cocktail hour

Elegant buffet dinner with drinks

Exclusive Broadway-style performances by Rise Above students

A live auction with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including VIP Broadway package, signed memorabilia, and other items

Tickets are $150 per person, and tables of eight are available for $1,000. All proceeds support Rise Above Performing Arts' mission to empower young people through high-quality performing arts education, mentorship, and performance opportunities - building confidence, creativity, and leadership skills that last a lifetime.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at multiple levels, offering businesses and individuals the chance to make a lasting impact while gaining meaningful recognition within the community.