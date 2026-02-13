FST Receives $10,000 Grant From The Golisano Foundation

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida Studio Theatre has received a $10,000 grant from the Golisano Foundation to expand its VIP Performing Arts Program, increasing access for students with special needs during the upcoming spring session and summer camp.

Since 1992, FST's VIP Performing Arts Program has provided free theatre classes for individuals with physical, mental, emotional, and behavioral challenges. In alignment with FST's mission to make theatre accessible and affordable to as many people as possible, the program creates a supportive and inclusive environment where students of all ages can express themselves, build confidence, and develop social skills through the performing arts.

This generous grant will allow FST to welcome additional students into its existing VIP Program, many of whom have been on the waiting list for years. The expanded spring session, beginning in late February, will serve 20 students – almost doubling the original class size. Funding will also support a three-week VIP Performing Arts Camp this summer, extending access and continuity for participants.

Led by FST's professional resident teaching artists, the VIP Program is intentionally adaptive, meeting each student exactly where they are and nurturing individual creativity at their own pace.

“Expanding the VIP Program strengthens the entire community,” said Sarah Durham, VIP Lead Teaching Artist. “Welcoming new students brings fresh energy and connection, while longtime participants continue to grow as artists and collaborators. This growth allows everyone to learn from one another and reinforces that this is a space where every voice belongs.”

Students never age out of the VIP Program; some participants have been learning with FST since elementary school and continue into their 30s. While this continuity provides a stable and enriching artistic home for returning students, it has also contributed to sustained demand. Support from the Golisano Foundation makes it possible for FST to responsibly expand the program while preserving the individualized attention that defines the VIP experience.

“FST's VIP program creates a rare opportunity for students to grow and build confidence in a completely judgment-free environment,” said Lorraine Durinzi, a VIP parent. “Our daughter has regained competencies she lost during years of cancer treatment thanks to the program's consistency and exceptional teaching. The students truly thrive in this class.”

To support the VIP Performing Arts Program through a charitable donation or other gift, please contact Anyssa Hining, Development Manager, at (941) 366-9017 x379 or by email at ahining@floridastudiotheatre.org.

