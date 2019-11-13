The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Has Announced Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces its Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale, giving patrons the opportunity to enjoy great deals with up to 50% off shows! With an all-new extended schedule, the sale begins on Thursday, November 21 at 10 a.m. and ends Monday, December 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Shows in the sale include:

Celtic Angels Christmas on Sunday, December 1 at 7 p.m.

Under the Streetlamp: Hip to the Holidays on Thursday, December 12 at 8 p.m.

The TEN Tenors: Home for the Holidays on Sunday, December 22 at 7 p.m.

A Christmas Carol on Monday, December 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert on Thursday, January 2 at 7 p.m.

The Book of Mormon on Thursday, January 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 12 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered on Tuesday, January 14 at 8 p.m.

The Naked Magicians on Thursday, January 16 at 8 p.m.

The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston starring Belinda Davids on Tuesday, January 21 at 8 p.m.

The Drifters, The Platters & Cornell Gunter's Coasters on Wednesday, January 22 at 8 p.m.

Louie Anderson and Rita Rudner on Tuesday, January 28 at 8 p.m.

Kristin Chenoweth In Concert: For the Girls on Thursday, January 30 at 8 p.m.

Steve Solomon's My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm In Therapy: Updated and Funnier than Ever on Monday, February 3 at 8 p.m.

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: DIARIES with Adam Ben-David on piano on Sunday, February 16 at 7 p.m.

"Who Can Ask For Anything More" An Evening with Michael Feinstein Singing Gershwin on Thursday, February 20 at 8 p.m.

Russian National Ballet: Cinderella on Tuesday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Celtic Woman Celebration: The 15th Anniversary Tour on Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles on Sunday, March 8 at 7 p.m.

John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell: A Tribute to Nat King Cole and the Ladies of Song on Wednesday, March 18 at 8 p.m.

Up, Up and Away starring Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr. on Tuesday, March 24 at 8 p.m.

An Evening with Bruce Hornsby on Sunday, March 29 at 7 p.m.

The Pointer Sisters on Thursday, April 2 at 8 p.m.

Jackie Evancho: The Debut on Friday, April 3 at 8 p.m.

Reza: Edge of Illusion on Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Brian Culbertson on Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m.

The Bachelor Live On Stage on Thursday, May 7 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. The Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale will run from Thursday, November 21 at 10 a.m. through Monday, December 2 at 11:59 p.m.





