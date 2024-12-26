THE CANCELLATION OF LAUREN FEIN to Open at Florida Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Studio Theatre will spark conversations and deep reflection with its third Mainstage production of the 2025 Season, The Cancellation of Lauren Fein, written by Christopher Demos-Brown. Previews begin January 22, with the official opening on January 24. The show will run through March 9 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre, located in the Hegner Theatre Wing.



The Cancellation of Lauren Fein tells the story of Lauren Fein, a tenured professor at an elite university who appears to have it all: a thriving career, a loving family, and groundbreaking research on the brink of a breakthrough. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she clashes with the university’s “diversity, equity, and inclusion” policies. Suddenly, everything she holds dear — her research, her career, and her family — is at risk. Described as “powerful” and “high stakes” by Palm Beach Daily News, this thought-provoking play invites audiences to wrestle with its themes long after the final curtain call.



“Our mission at FST has always been to create theatre that challenges, engages, and sparks meaningful dialogue,” said Richard Hopkins, the play’s director and FST’s Chief Executive Officer. “The Cancellation of Lauren Fein is a prime example of that mission in action: a powerful story that delves into timely issues, leaving audiences with much to discuss and reflect upon long after the show ends.”



Hopkins has directed over 40 productions in FST’s five theatres and has received numerous awards, including the Arts Leadership Award from the Sarasota Arts Council and the Richard G. Fallon Award for Artistic Excellence from the Florida Professional Theatre Association.



Starring as Lauren Fein is Rachel Moulton*, a seasoned FST Associate Artist known for her roles in Ugly Lies the Bone, Grounded, and Maytag Virgin. Moulton also serves as FST’s Director of Education.



Ana Miramontes appears as Paola Moreno (FST debut), Luke Brodersen as Dylan Fein-Moreno (FST debut), Freddie Lee Bennett* as Chikezie “Chi” Nweze (returning after The Play That Goes Wrong), Tatiana Williams* as Dean Marilyn Whitney (returning after The Outsider), Amy Bodnar* as Melanie Jones (returning after What the Constitution Means to Me), Kevin Loreque* as Evan Reynolds (returning after What the Constitution Means to Me), Charles Stransky* as Buddy McGovern (FST debut), and Simone Stadler as Zoe (returning after Network).

*Indicates members of the Actors’ Equity Association (AEA), the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.



Hopkins is joined by a talented creative team, including Axis Studios Design (Scenic Design), Kathleen Geldard (Costume Design), Rob Perry (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Shira Lebovich (AEA Stage Manager), and Matthew Parvin (Stage Management Fellow).



The Cancellation of Lauren Fein is part of a three-show subscription package. With its mission to make theatre accessible to as many people as possible, subscriptions to all three Mainstage productions start for as little as $79. Other shows in the subscription are The Heart Sellers, a comedy about two Asian immigrants celebrating Thanksgiving in 1970s America, and Jersey Boys, the Grammy and Olivier-winning musical about the Four Seasons. Subscriptions are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.



